Silverfish UK announces Alex Metcalfe as commercial director

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Cornwall-based distributor Silverfish UK has appointed Alex Metcalfe to its board to lead the sales and marketing efforts for the company.

Metcalfe, who has previous experience with Gore Wear and D30 protective equipment, will take on the role as commercial director.

Silverfish managing director, Matthew Osborne, said: “We are really excited that Alex is joining the Silverfish team. Having Alex on board will add a level of sophistication to our commercial efforts and really help us to further develop our support for customers and to meet the challenges of an evolving market in exceptional times.”

Metcalfe has risen through a number of senior sales and marketing roles at Gore Wear, WL Gore and Associates, leading him to taking responsibility for the global business as sales leader.

Most recently he was sales director for Europe and APAC for D30, leading a team across the outdoors, sports, motorcycle, PPE, defence and electronics sectors.

On his new position, Metcalfe said: “Having been given my first mountain bike thirty years ago, I was so excited to enter the cycle industry twenty years ago! Since then, my journey has seen me partner with specialists and key accounts across the globe, grow brand recognition, launch countless new products, win test awards and ride bikes with exceptional people. I’m passionate about engaging riders and driving sales from creating consumer insistence and delivering exceptional Go to Market execution. It’s an amazing opportunity to work with the team at Silverfish; I’ve been a customer, Silverfish brands are on my bikes and now I’m looking forwards to working together to continue the growth!”

Silverfish, based in Saltash, Cornwall, was founded in 1999 with a handful of progressive Canadian bike brands in the portfolio.

Read more: Specialized appoints David Schriber as chief marketing officer

Today, Silverfish has a selection of recognisable off road brands in the portfolio, including Yeti Cycles, Fox, and Forestal, along with brands like Knog lights and Peaty’s cleaning products.