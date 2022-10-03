Cambrian Tyres appointed exclusive importer of Goodyear for UK and Ireland

Share Facebook

Cambrian Tyres has announced its appointment as the exclusive importer of Goodyear Bicycle Tires for the UK and Ireland.

Neville Evans, managing director of Cambrian Tyres, said: “Cambrian Tyres welcomes Goodyear to our stable of exclusive brands as we expand our bicycle tyre portfolio to include this world-renowned tyre manufacturer.

“Our proven multi-brand distribution model has been so successful over the past 40 years in the motorcycle industry, we now supply almost 40% of all motorcycle tyres into the UK aftermarket.

“Opportunities like these do not come around very often, and we’ve been keeping an eye on the market for a few years for something that fits with Cambrian’s strategy and ambitions. The Goodyear range is young, exciting, and full of potential. We’re looking forward to 2023!”

Goodyear has been establishing itself as a leading brand within the global bicycle tyre segment since 2018, through a licensing collaboration with Rubber Kinetics. As specialists in performance cycling tyres, Rubber Kinetics produces all Goodyear bicycle tyres at its bicycle tyre-specific research, development, and production centre in Taiwan.

Commercial director of Goodyear Bicycle Tires, Ben Evans said: “We are delighted to be partnering with Cambrian Tyres. With over 30 years’ experience in bicycle tyre distribution, along with 50 years of motorcycle tyre distribution, Cambrian are truly unparalleled in the 2-wheel market.

“From our first meeting it was clear that they would be perfect to take Goodyear Bicycle Tires to the next level in UK and Ireland, and we are delighted to be partnering with them.”

Stock started landing at Cambrian on 1st October, ensuring existing Goodyear Bicycle Tires stockists won’t see any delay in service. Customers can order online, via email, or phone. As of the week commencing today, 3rd October, Cambrian will be contacting existing dealers along with new IBDs and wholesalers to offer the brand to them.

Acquiring Goodyear has meant a complete overhaul of Cambrian’s B2B system, the company said, previously only catering to its motorcycle customers. Dealers can register their interest now via www.cambriantyresb2b.co.uk launching in mid-October.

Additional information for Goodyear Bicycle Tires can be found at www.GoodyearBike.com.