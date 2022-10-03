October edition of BikeBiz magazine now available

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

The October edition of BikeBiz is now live. Read the digital edition online here.

Never miss an issue, subscribe to BikeBiz for free here.

CHANGING SEASONS

The last few months have been a truly bizarre period both for the bike trade, and for the UK as a whole. Since our last edition of BikeBiz landed in stores, on desks, and in workshops, we have had a change of Government and witnessed the passing of a monarch, while individuals and businesses have tried to adapt to the increasingly-strained economic landscape in this country.

But what next?

Regardless of your political persuasion, it’s been the case that the previous Conservative Government led by Boris Johnson (a very public supporter of cycling) made significant progress towards establishing the UK as a true cycling nation, but with Liz Truss now moving into Downing Street, the priorities for transport could well change.

In this month’s edition of the mag, freelance writer Graham Wilgoss explores what the cycling landscape could look like in five years’ time with the help of Chris Boardman and others (p7-9), while Cycling UK CEO Sarah Mitchell sets out her hopes for the future of cycling under the next Government (p42).

Elsewhere in the magazine, we speak to a number of brands at the forefront of the British micromobility industry – Bo in Bristol (p40-41) and Estarli in Hertfordshire (p52-53) – about how e-transport could shape the future of urban mobility, and our senior staff writer Rebecca Morley speaks to the rapidly-expanding retailer Cadence Performance about adapting to the changing market (p18-19).

We are also extremely proud to announce the shortlists for the revamped 2022 BikeBiz Awards in association with ArmaUrto, across our five key categories and 15 different awards, from retailers to inclusivity. See p24-25 for the full list of nominees.

Amidst the concern and uncertainty – in the political climate, the economic state of the country, and the bike industry itself – there is still cause to be hopeful if we remain open to change and look to embrace all new cyclists, and those looking for cheap and sustainable transport options.

Hopefully this issue of BikeBiz will offer up some inspiration on how to do that.

Enjoy,

Alex Ballinger, Editor

Included in this month’s magazine:

‘Don’t answer stupid questions’ (6)

How can the bike industry best negotiate the road ahead? Chris Boardman, among others, has a few thoughts on strategy, policy, infrastructure and getting the right message across. By Graham Willgoss

RETAILERS

Rooted in the community (15)

Platt Fields Bike Hub is situated in a public park in the centre of Manchester. Alex Ballinger hears from director Andy Boardman about the unique set-up at the community bike workshop

Keep pushing (16)

In this month’s column for retailers, in partnership with trade association the ACT, director Jonathan Harrison sets out why career development is essential for bike shop workers

Cadence Performance (18)

Rebecca Morley hears from Cadence Performance’s Mike Cunningham on the business’ latest store acquisitions

BIG INTERVIEW

Open to everybody (21)

Bikeability CEO Emily Cherry tells Rebecca Morley how the charity gives children the skills and confidence to get on their bikes

DISTRIBUTORS

Grand designs (27)

Last month saw the return of Saddleback’s in-house show for the trade, featuring pizza, tacos, and some exciting new products on display. PR and events executive with Saddleback, Josh Lambert, talks BikeBiz through the latest developments at the distributor

MICROMOBILITY

Seize the momentum (33)

Lisa Conibear, global commercial director at Zoomo, explains the role e-bikes can play in decarbonisation

Revved up (37)

Rebecca Bland looks at how the growing popularity of e-bikes is changing the face of independent bike shops

Times are changing (40)

Bristol-based mobility startup Bo has just released its first product, a hi-tech e-scooter. Co-founders Oscar Morgan and Harry Wills showed Alex Ballinger their vision for micromobility

New leaders, a new era (42)

Cycling UK CEO and BikeBiz Awards judge Sarah Mitchell on the changing political landscape and what it means for cycling

BRANDS

Five minutes with: SQlab (45)

SQlab, expert in ergonomic bike components and accessories including saddles, grips, handlebars and stems, tells BikeBiz how its products help cyclists ease their ride

Leaps and bounds (49)

From struggling to find bikes for their kids, to major UK bike builder in the children’s market, Frog Bikes is a family-run business hoping to make a difference. Co-founder Jerry Lawson tells BikeBiz the story behind the brand

You either love e-bikes, or you haven’t ridden one yet (52)

Founders of Hertfordshire-based e-bike brand Estarli, Alex and Oliver Francis, are hoping to bring affordable bikes to a new audience. Alex Ballinger travelled to Estarli HQ to test out the brand’s offerings

PRODUCTS

New products and sector guides (55)

All the latest developments in the market, plus a spotlight on road bikes and accessories (60) and chains, gears and cranks (64)