2Pure announces new distribution agreement with milKit

2Pure has announced a new distribution agreement with milKit, effective immediately.

The milKit patented tubeless valve system is quick and easy to use, with no mess or air loss even without the valve core, while its tubeless booster is the “lightest, most portable, and versatile tubeless inflator in the market”. 2Pure will also offer a range of conversion kits, rim tape and accessories

2Pure cycle channel manager Tony Barton said: “Our cycle team are looking forward to growing milKit within our existing dealer network and will be looking to build new relationships moving forward, milKit provides a great solution with their non-clogging valves and tyre sealant which remains homogenous within the tyre and does not dry out.

“The big benefit is that the sealant can be filled through the valve whilst the tyre is inflated.”

The milKit system was devised in Switzerland after a mountain bike ride in Moab, USA was cut short due to a flat tyre and dried-out sealant. The founder, product development engineer and mountain biker Pius Kobler, decided to solve the problem and invented milKit.

Kobler, milKit founder and CEO, said: “The UK with its high tubeless conversion rate is a top priority market for milKit. We’re very excited to start working with 2Pure, a strong partner to bring clean and easy tubeless solutions into the region.”

Those interested in stocking milKit should contact 2Pure where all details will be listed on its B2B or contact the 2Pure sales team at the details listed below:

www.2pure.co.uk

trade@2pure.co.uk

0131 449 4147

2Pure last month announced a new distribution agreement with Kingud, with the Welsh eco-friendly bike cleaning brand joining 2Pure’s brand list with its range of environmentally conscious products, backed by a refill and reuse ethos. The distributor will stock a full array of cleaners, degreasers, and lubes for all consumer uses.