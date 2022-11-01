Raleigh launches 1980s-inspired limited edition Tuff Burner

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

British bicycle brand Raleigh has launched the 1980s-inspired limited edition Tuff Burner.

The remake of the MK1 Raleigh Super Tuff Burner goes live today for pre-orders on Raleigh’s website.

The new Tuff Burner features a vibrant colour scheme with bright blue and yellow contrasts. The double hole chromemoly frame with looptail rear, skyway mag wheels and the three-piece BMX padset means pure retro aesthetics.

Raleigh is also partnering with We Were Rad collective, and together they are ‘keen to bring back the same excitement BMX cycling had back in the day’. Raleigh’s aim is to unite bicycle fans of all eras to experience the joy of cycling by inspiring the next generation to be ‘loud, bold and own their individuality’.

Pre-order one of the limited edition Tuff Burners and explore the full line of products at raleigh.co.uk.

Read more: Orbea announces three appointments including new sales strategy director position

Established back in 1887 in Nottingham, British bike manufacturer Raleigh has been innovating much-loved designs for over 130 years. Raleigh stocks a range of bikes including kids and electric, recently launching its lightest e-bike model to date, the Trace.

The Trace is ten times more sustainable than an equivalent petrol or diesel vehicle, said the brand, making it the “perfect solution for eco-conscious city dwellers”. The bike is made for the fast-paced urban lifestyle, with modern technology and a sleek look.

The brand has also recently launched an inclusive and innovative out-of-home campaign, aiming to challenge people’s misconceptions of what a cyclist looks like and champions the idea that anyone can be a cyclist.

The campaign, titled ‘I’m a Cyclist’, is running in London, Nottingham, Sheffield and Birmingham. It aims to break down the stereotypes around cycling, showcasing that anyone can be a cyclist and that cycling is becoming increasingly more accessible for many.