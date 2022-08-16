Raleigh launches Trace, its lightest e-bike model to date

Share Facebook

Raleigh has today announced the launch of its lightest e-bike model to date, the Trace.

The bike is made for the fast-paced urban lifestyle, with modern technology and a sleek look.

The Trace is ten times more sustainable than an equivalent petrol or diesel vehicle, said the brand, making it the “perfect solution for eco-conscious city dwellers”.

“Delayed trains and gridlock traffic mean nothing if you have the Trace in your armoury,” said a statement. “On two wheels you can glide past congestion and cruise through the backroads of the city – the roads you’ve always been meaning to explore. The Trace is ready to help you unlock your surroundings, broaden your perspective and most importantly, enjoy the journey.”

The new Trace has a well hidden 250 watt-hour built-in battery, which not only functions as an extra security feature but also allows users to arrive at their destination with no sweat.

Riders can keep pedalling for 50 miles until they need to recharge (charging time of four hours). It weighs 16.5kg and the bike comes fully equipped with lights and panniers.

Cyclists can choose between two colourways, bronze and blue, and the new Trace has a recommended retail price of £2,199.

Established back in 1887 in Nottingham, British bike manufacturer Raleigh has been innovating much-loved designs for over 130 years.

Earlier this year it announced the launch of its new and improved Centros e-bike range, introducing a new and bigger Bosch Powertube battery to sit alongside the Bosch Performance Line Motor.

The new model provides a 625WH of electric assistance. A Purion Display lets riders switch between four different modes. The handlebar-handy unit also gives riders eyes on their speed, battery life and remaining range.

Also new in 2022 is the introduction of a Modular Rail System. Situated in the inside of the top and down tubes, the Centros’ MRS allows users to switch between accessories.