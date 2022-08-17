National Bicycle Dealers Association releases Cost of Doing Business Report on US cycling industry

Share Facebook

The National Bike Dealers Association (NBDA) has released the Cost of Doing Business (CDB) Report, considered a ‘benchmark’ report for doing business in the US cycling industry.

Made possible by funding support from title sponsor BikeExchange, the report has returned after a seven-year hiatus.

The 2022 CDB Report allows retailers to benchmark their results against retailers by region, sales volume, type of store, and more. It allows retailers to spot differences between their indicators and those of highly profitable retailers, while helping guide suppliers and manufacturers with what margins may work best for retailers, etc.

NBDA president Heather Mason said: “It’s the only data report of its kind and one of our most requested reports. Retailers can use the information to compare their store with other retailers, both alike and of variant. This can allow them to spot differences and make corrections as needed to improve performance.

“Suppliers and manufacturers can also use it as a guide to what margins may work best for retailers,” Mason adds. “A brand that understands the real importance of taking action to help their authorized dealers earn a fair and equitable net profit will certainly appreciate the CODB study data.”

BikeExchange CEO Taylor Essick said: “NBDA’s Cost of Doing Business Report is an invaluable resource for independent bike shops and manufacturers of all sizes across our industry.

“BikeExchange and Kitzuma Cycling Logistics are proud to sponsor this latest edition; we know it will provide guidance and support as brands manage their businesses – particularly as our industry faces some of its most challenging circumstances. We thank the NBDA, bicycle retailers and manufacturers everywhere for their perseverance and unwavering commitment to our sport.”

NBDA is also offering an exclusive online webinar at 1:00pm EST on 31st August entitled: Key Insights 2022 Cost of Doing Business Study. The 45-minute webinar is free and only available to NBDA and BEX members and brands who purchase the report. Mason will host along with Guest Expert Jay Townley, founder partner of Human Powered Solutions.

The cost of the report is $399, and it can be purchased on NBDA’s website, but current members will receive a $50 discount. BikeExchange is also offering a free copy for its current members and new members through the end of the year.

As thanks to retailers who supplied data for the report, and as further incentive to do so in the future, NBDA will provide them with a free copy of the report along with an individualised Company Performance Report which provides an overview of their strengths and weaknesses relative to the aggregated data.