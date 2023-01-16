Online marketplace BikeExchange partners with e-commerce software companies

Share Facebook

Global online marketplace BikeExchange (BEX) has announced new partnerships with e-commerce software companies to enhance its marketplace offering.

By partnering with the e-commerce specialists at commercetools and implementation partner Overdose, BEX said it will upgrade its technology stack to a ‘best-in-class, composable commerce architecture’, enhancing the experience for the modern buyer and seller including search, content, payments, AI-driven recommendations and personalisation.

BikeExchange is committed to its strategy of generating scale and expects the technology upgrades will improve key conversion metrics including page speed, SEO, search performance and usability.

Ryan McMillan, BikeExchange’s Global CEO, said: “We are especially excited about what this means for our customers: a modern and personalised buying experience driven by market-leading e-commerce components and bike-specific functionality helping consumers find exactly the right bike, size, specification and options that suit them and their riding styles.”

“With a clear focus on building out its technology IP and capabilities, the BEX team is driven by the goal of building a destination that changes the way bikes are bought and sold.”

As a leader in digital commerce and inventor of ‘headless commerce’, commercetools’ MACH (microservices-based, API-first, cloud-native and headless) technology is now being widely adopted by global brands looking for a next-generation commerce solution. With an architecture backed by microservices, BEX said it will be able to introduce a wealth of commerce functionalities and unique customer experiences.

Overdose shares the excitement about the new partnership. Dan Gray, chief composable officer, said: “Being entrusted with the future innovation and technology of BEX is the type of project that doesn’t come around often.

“When we were presented with the BEX team’s vision, it was a project we knew we had to be a part of. We can’t wait to showcase our commercetools and Marketplacer expertise, as we bring cyclists around the world a new standard of customer experience.”