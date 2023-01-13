Top five jobs in the bike trade this week – 13th January

Share Facebook

The BikeBiz jobs board filled over 750 positions in 2021, and listings are still on the rise. Here’s our latest top five…

Workshop Team Member – Summertown Cycles Ltd

Summertown Cycles wants to be the best bike shop in Oxfordshire. Based in affluent North Oxford, we sell and service a wide range of bikes to a wider range of customers in England’s premier cycling city. We are looking for a full-time team member to work with us in our brand-new workshop. If our description of a brilliant team member sounds like you, we’d love to hear from you.

Staff Writer – Biz Media

As Staff Writer, you will be responsible for pitching, sourcing and creating industry-leading news stories for the BikeBiz and MicromobilityBiz websites while contributing high-quality features for the BikeBiz monthly trade magazine. Reporting to the Editor, you will possess an excellent interviewing technique with the ability to work independently and present agenda-setting feature ideas and articles, as well as represent the brand at the various trade events the team attends.

Workshop Manager – Spokes

We are looking for a workshop manager to lead our workshop team through our next phase of expansion and growth. Spokes is one of the leading independent stores in the UK, and we deal with some of the best brands on the market. Our workshop has always been a thriving part of the business, and we are looking to add resources to this facility to increase capacity and efficiency.

Product and Warranty Assistant – Reid Bikes

Reid Bikes Ltd are looking for an experienced customer service / warranty support person to join their team. Ideally (but not essential) the candidate would have a knowledge of bicycles / ebikes / electric scooters. The most important qualities that we are looking for are problem solving, client care, and diligence.

Experienced Technician – J-TECH Suspension

We are looking for an Experienced Technician to join our team here at J-TECH Suspension. The role will involve working on MTB shocks, forks and hydraulic seatposts. We need someone with good experience and understanding of all aspects of suspension servicing and how suspension systems function. Experience with all our brands is preferable, but training can be provided where required.