Enve joins UAE Team Emirates as wheel and handlebar partner

Enve has partnered with the UAE Team Emirates and UAE Team ADQ programmes as a supplier of wheels and handlebars in a multi-year agreement.

The team of two-time Tour de France champion Tadej Pogacar will have a full range of SES tubeless road wheels for racing, and Foundation wheels for training. Riders will also have the option of Enve’s SES Aero Road, SES AR, and Compact Road Handlebars and stems featuring Enve’s In-Route System that allows for internal routing.

The partnership sees Enve re-enter the World Tour through both the UAE men’s and women’s teams with a focus on performance.

Mauro Gianetti, UAE Emirates principal and CEO, said: “In our team we are always looking at ways of innovating and using the best possible material on the market. The decision to choose Enve came after much testing both on the road and in the wind tunnel and we came to the conclusion these wheels were among the very best available.

“We are very pleased to partner with a quality brand like Enve and look forward to working towards many victories together in the years ahead.”

Since 2016, when Enve introduced the SES AR, elements of the SES AR rim design have become core performance elements across the entire SES lineup.

Jeremy Venz, managing director at Enve, said: “After a short hiatus from World Tour racing, we couldn’t be more excited about our new partnership with UAE Team Emirates.

“For Enve, partnerships at this level are all about product development and validation as the world’s best riders take Enve product to the extreme use case and provide invaluable real-world feedback that helps inspire the direction for future products and technologies.”

UAE Team Emirates and UAE Team ADQ will line up at Australia’s Tour Down Under from January 12th through 21st as the first team race of the season.