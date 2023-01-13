Transport, engineering and placemaking consultancy PJA announces new promotions and appointments

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Birmingham-based transport, engineering and placemaking consultancy PJA has announced a raft of promotions and appointments across its UK offices.

In Birmingham, transport planning specialists Joe Wooldridge and Beth Street have been promoted to associate and principal consultant respectively, while Phoebe Ryding has been promoted to principal flood risk and drainage engineer and Jack Lynk to engineer.

Civil engineer Andrew Pearce, formerly of WSP, has joined the Birmingham office as associate, and Amy Bennett has started as graduate flood risk and drainage engineer after completing a degree in Geography at the University of Nottingham.

Hufsah Mir, who previously worked at global consultancy HKA, has been appointed graphic design and marketing assistant, also at the company’s Birmingham headquarters. In Manchester, Tara Aisha has started a new role as active travel and placemaking consultant and transport planner Alex Painting, formerly of ADL Traffic and Highways Engineering Ltd, has joined the Bristol office as consultant.

At PJA’s Cambridge office, transport planners Jack Gray and Julia Coonan have been promoted to associate and senior consultant respectively, while Justin Yim has been promoted to senior consultant in the transport planning department of the London office.

In Reading, transport planners Lucy King and Emily Daffern have been promoted to principal consultant and consultant respectively. Annys Fearon has been appointed GIS consultant, after previously working at Nicholsons Lockhart Garratt.

Read more: Strava appoints TMRW Life Sciences CEO Tara Comonte to board

Nigel Millington, joint managing director at PJA, said: “It’s a pleasure to kick off the year by announcing these new promotions and appointments which are all well deserved.

“2023 is set to be a busy year and our talented people ensure that we deliver a first class and increasingly extensive offering to all our new and existing clients.”