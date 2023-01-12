Strava appoints TMRW Life Sciences CEO Tara Comonte to board

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Strava has announced the board appointment of TMRW Life Sciences, Inc. (TMRW) CEO Tara Comonte.

Comonte has joined the board following a year of growth where the subscription platform surpassed 100 million registered users and introduced features like video and activity types like gravel rides, mountain bike rides, and trail running.

With that growth comes a disciplined focus on ensuring the board is structured with highly skilled and strategic business leaders that will continue to accelerate the growth of its community and further amplify Strava’s position as the center of connected fitness.

Recent board appointments include Diahann Billings-Burford (RISE), Gustav Gyllenhammar (Spotify), and Jerrell Jimmerson (Disney) respectively.

Comonte said: “I’ve always believed in the power of communities, particularly those that embrace inclusivity. Strava is an example of how technology can be used for good, making it easy for people to do more of what they love with others who share their values.

“Strava’s incredible track record, built on its powerful community of users, has created a truly world-class brand. As a builder of impactful teams and companies, I’m thrilled to be joining the board at this time of continued growth and innovation for the business.”

Michael Horvath, CEO of Strava, said “It’s rare for someone to have a proven business acumen within a mix of practices – strategy, finance, operations and marketing – the way that Tara does. Her long record of success will help position Strava for tremendous progress.”

Read more: Innovative product and data company See.Sense on how data is changing the cycling landscape

Prior to TMRW, Comonte served as Shake Shack’s president and chief financial officer (CFO). Randy Garutti, CEO of Shake Shack, said: “Tara is a leader who successfully marries compassion with discipline to nurture trust, belonging and success for all. Her ability to put inclusion at the forefront, bring out the best in people and unlock growth makes her a great adviser.”