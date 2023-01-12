Muc-Off announces new partnership with EAV

Share Facebook

Muc-Off has announced its new partnership with EAV, a provider of sustainable urban transport solutions.

The brand will become the approved bike care provider for EAV’s entire fleet of vehicles from January 2023. In recent years, Muc-Off has expanded its product offering to include e-bike specific lubricants and componentry, to cater to the growing global demand for electric-assisted transportation.

Alex Trimnell, CEO of Muc-Off, said: “We’re thrilled to be partnering with EAV and to have the opportunity to help keep their fleet in prime condition.

“Electric bikes, scooters, and vehicles have blown up in popularity in recent years, as we continue to see the migration towards more environmentally friendly travel solutions. Sustainability is at the heart of everything we do at Muc-Off; this partnership allows us to take our commitment to the planet to a new level.”

The large majority of EAVs currently on the road are being used in a commercial capacity, particularly for last-mile delivery in densely populated, congested, urban areas. Muc-Off will be supplying products from its Clean, Protect, and Lube ranges, including its e-bike-specific lubricants, which are built to withstand the higher torque loads produced by the EAV motor, as well as the Inner Tube Sealant, to keep vehicles running as efficiently as possible.

Adam Barmby, CEO and founder of EAV, said: “The majority of our customers are early adopting pioneers within their respective industries, replacing an increasing portion of their legacy fleet with our progressive eCargo solutions.

“Therefore, it’s imperative that our vehicles are as reliable as the diesel vans they are replacing. Our partnership with Muc-off, who are undoubtedly the world leaders in bicycle and motorcycle care, will give our customers access to a fantastic set of products that will maintain our vehicles to the highest standard, keeping their fleet of EAVs ready for daily operation and best representing their brand.

“Crucially, with Muc-Off sharing our own focus towards sustainability, this partnership will achieve both maximum value for our customers and a positive environmental effect.”

The partnership forms part of Muc-Off’s Project Green initiative, the brand’s ongoing commitment to reducing the environmental impact of its products and operations.

Muc-Off has eliminated 158 tonnes of plastic since the campaign launched back in 2020, thanks to launches of products like Punk Powder as well as several sustainable packaging updates, in-store refill programme, and eco-focused partnerships.