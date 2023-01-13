Madison Saracen Development Team returns with three young riders for 2023 season

Share Facebook

Madison Saracen is bringing back its Development Team with three young riders for the 2023 season to help nurture the UK’s next generation of mountain bikers.

The team will return with George Madley mtracing in Youth, Felix Griffiths as a first-year Youth and Liv Taylor who will be first-year Juvenile. All three riders will receive support in the form of product, mechanic assistance, advice, training and race weekend preparation. The team will be managed by former World Cup and Madison Saracen Factory rider Matt Simmonds.

The long-term goal of this team is to help young riders develop, improve and give them an opportunity to replicate the same level of success on the world stage. The riders will be closely linked to the Factory Team and share the pits at any National races where they are both competing.

All riders will be racing the same Saracen Myst Team that the Factory Team riders use. The Myst Team is a bike with World Cup-winning pedigree and over the years has won countless races. It is available to buy now on www.saracen.co.uk.

Matt Simmonds, Madison Saracen Development Team manager, said: “I am so excited to be a part of this programme to assist and develop upcoming UK talent.

“Having experienced the level of support Madison provides, I’m confident we can achieve success and can’t wait for the team to get stuck into the new season.”

Madley, Griffiths and Taylor will have the same Madison Clothing kit as the Factory Team as well as product from the same sponsors including Lazer, Shimano, PRO, Park Tool, ODI, FOX, DT Swiss, Maxxis, 7iDP, Premax, SiS and Finish Line.

Dominic Langan, CEO of Madison and Sportline, said: “With the pandemic now behind us, I am delighted we are able to re-establish the Madison Saracen Development team, which in the past has helped so many great riders develop their skills, their race craft and propelled them onto podiums, World Cup wins and World Championships.

“We want to invest in our young home-grown talent and provide them with the equipment, coaching and all-round support to prepare them for the top echelons of world class downhill mountain bike racing.

“George, Felix and Liv are highly motivated, driven and intelligent individuals, in whom we see huge potential and with the guidance and support of Matt Simmonds and Will Longden, we are giving them our absolute best shot at achieving success.”