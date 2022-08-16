BikeBiz Awards: Nominate now for the micromobility awards

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Following the commencement of the nominations process for the BikeBiz Awards 2022 in association with ArmaUrto, we’ll be highlighting each and every category from our list of expertly-curated accolades, designed to reflect the varied and vibrant nature of the sector.

Today, we’re showcasing the micromobility awards: Best Shared Transport Provider, Micromobility Retailer of the Year, and Micromobility Brand of the Year. Enter/nominate for all categories here.

Micromobility Retailer of the Year

Who should you nominate?

Nominations open to any specialist e-bike or e-scooter retailer. Winner decided by judging panel.

Criteria

Businesses will be judged on their quality of customer service, their range offered, and their work in encouraging e-mobility as urban transport.

Nominees must provide a 200-word statement covering:

Customer service policy

Range of services and stock

Knowledge and skills their staff offer

Their work encouraging micromobility use

Micromobility Brand of the Year

Who should nominate?

Nominations open to any micromobility brand. Winner decided by judging panel.

Criteria

Businesses will be judged on their products and services within the micromobility sector, whether that be an e-scooter or e-bike brand, distributor or other service provider. Additional credit could include work promoting micromobility as urban transport.

Nominees must provide a 200-word statement covering:

How they have contributed to the micromobility market

Their services and expertise in the micromobility sector

How they have made an impact on urban mobility

Best Shared Transport Provider

Who should you nominate?

Nominations open to any UK e-bike or e-scooter shared transport scheme operate. Winner decided by judging panel.

Criteria

Nominees will be judged on their support for sustainable urban transport, effectiveness and popularity of their service, safety work, campaigning, and general impact on e-mobility.

More information on all categories for this year can be found here and our new judging panel can be found here. Entries and nominations are open now and will close at midnight on Friday 26th August.

ArmaUrto is the headline sponsor for the BikeBiz Awards 2022, and the Bicycle Association (BA) has also been announced as the Cycle Advocacy Partner.

For more information about sponsorship opportunities for the BikeBiz Awards 2022 in association with ArmaUrto, contact Richard Setters at richard.setters@biz-media.co.uk.