Zwift launches revamped Zwift Academy Road cycling programme, registration now open

Zwift has announced the launch of the revamped Zwift Academy Road cycling programme.

Registration for Zwift Academy opened yesterday, 15th August, and the events begin on 12th September and end on 9th October. While the academy is for all riders, it’s also a talent identification programme and will award two professional cycling contracts, through the Pro Contender programme, for athletes who demonstrate “exceptional talent and fitness”.

First launched in 2016, Zwift Academy has served as a model for digital talent identification. Female participants in Zwift Academy have the chance to earn a contract with the UCI Women’s WorldTour Team Canyon//SRAM Racing, and male participants have the chance to earn a contract with UCI ProTeam Alpecin-Deceuninck.

This year’s Zwift Academy Road Cycling programme is designed to help participants, whether or not they want to compete for a spot on a professional team, find their strengths, and learn to train both their strengths and limiters to become a more complete rider.

Zwift Academy also teaches participants to train effectively, with those who complete the programme receiving customised workouts and training recommendations.

The programme has also been streamlined to make it more accessible, only the baseline and finishline rides must be completed at scheduled times. The six structured workouts and Pro Contender workouts can be completed on-demand so that riders can schedule their rides. This year’s Academy includes:

– 1 optional Orientation Ride, taking place prior to the programme beginning

– 1 Baseline Ride, completed on the Legends and Lava Route, used to determine a rider’s phenotype

– 1 Finish Line Ride, completed on the Legends and Lava Route, available only during the last two weeks of the academy

– 6 Structured Workouts, with both short and long workout options

– 2 Additional Pro Contender workouts, for those interested in attempting to win a pro contract

Along the way, Zwifters will earn exclusive in-game unlocks: socks for completing 25% of Zwift Academy, a sweatband for getting halfway through, a Zwift Academy kit for 75%, and custom Canyon Aeroroad paint for completing the entire programme.