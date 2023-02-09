Zwift announces first-of-its-kind video integration with Strava

Share Facebook

Zwift has announced a first-of-its-kind video integration with Strava, meaning Zwifters can now attach 15-second video clips to their virtual Zwift activities uploaded to Strava.

Zwift, the global online fitness platform for cyclists, triathletes, and runners, is the first Strava partner to take advantage of the video API since Strava launched video functionality for its community of over 100 million athletes globally in June 2022.

This integration gives Zwifters an opportunity to elevate their experience on Strava by allowing an easy way to share videos of favourite moments from their rides, runs, or races, whether it is a favourite spot in Zwift’s virtual worlds or a decisive moment in a race.

To capture a video, Zwifters will click an icon on the action bar on their desktop interface, or on Zwift Companion App, to record the previous 15 seconds. Zwifters can capture multiple videos in a ride.

Video will also automatically record when notable moments in the Zwift game occur such as winning a segment jersey or hitting a weekly fitness goal. After ending their ride, Zwifters will then select which video to upload to Strava. All videos, whether uploaded to Strava or not, will also be downloaded to the Zwifter’s device and users can delete unwanted images.

This feature is available now on iOS and MacOS devices, followed shortly by TVOS, Android, and other devices.

Zwift recently announced its latest ‘world’, Scotland, designed specifically for the UCI Cycling Esports World Championships. At launch, Scotland will contain five routes, three of which will be used in the new multi-format racing that will determine the 2023 Cycling Esports World Champions on 18th February.

Zwift said its Scotland world was inspired by the city of Glasgow, the site of the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships, as well as the Scottish countryside. The new routes take cyclists past castles, fens, lochs, beinns (gaelic for mountains), sgurrs (rocky peaks), and cityscapes. Zwifters should also be on the lookout for Scottish-themed Easter eggs as they ride.

Strava last month announced the acquisition of Fatmap, a mobile app for discovering, planning, navigating and memorialising outdoor adventures.