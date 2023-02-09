Bike Mechanic Simulator 2023 PC demo now available, full version coming soon

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

The demo of Bike Mechanic Simulator 2023 is now available for free on the Steam platform.

The full version of Bike Mechanic Simulator 2023 for PCs is planned for the second half of this year, and PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch versions are to join later.

The Steam platform already offers a free demo of Bike Mechanic Simulator 2023. The creators give the player the three bikes (each in two-three variants), and the gameplay is limited to a time within which players can do various random jobs.

The gameplay involves repairing, servicing and bike assembly within the jobs received for completion. The player’s role is also to maintain the workshop with its tools and repair stand.

Tomasz Sobiecki, CEO of Manager Games S.A, said: “While the demo is being out now, we’re looking forward to hearing from the players whose opinions are also the valuable source for the further game development. The full version of Bike Mechanic Simulator 2023 will be packed with more content, and each of the elements will be scrutinised and enhanced.

“Our main objective is that the game is not only a realistic simulator, but also a good entertainment and something to chill at. For this reason, Bike Mechanic Simulator 2023 will, to some extent, as far as the mechanic job is concerned, be simplified.”

The final version of the game will combine the main story mode with the sandbox mode. The core theme will be focused on the expansion of the player’s workshop into a multi-room one, equipped with more and more sets of tools. In terms of the storyline, it will evolve around various events and the renovation of an antique bicycles.

Bike Mechanic Simulator 2023 will have a wide range of bicycle variants, starting from city bikes, mountain bikes and road bikes as the main category. Each model has a dozen of various components.

Main features include: bike mechanic career; servicing, repair and bike assembly; various jobs; many bike types and their components; and story mode combined with sandbox mode.

Read more: London cycle café Look Mum No Hands announces closure

Polish studio Punch Punk S.A. (Apocalipsis: Harry at the End of the World and This is the Zodiac Speaking) is the creator of the new simulator. The game publisher is Manager Games S.A., the daughter company of the Ultimate Games S.A group (who earlier released Drill Deal – Oil Tycoon for PC).