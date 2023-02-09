BBB Cycling joins forces with PaceUp Media for PR services in key global territories

Share Facebook

BBB Cycling has joined forces with British cycling and adventure sports PR and communications agency PaceUp Media for PR services in its key global territories.

Based in the Netherlands, BBB Cycling is a global manufacturer of cycling parts, clothing, accessories and tools that has been at the forefront of production in cycling for 25 years. PaceUp will lead on developing PR activations across key global territories for BBB Cycling across its extensive range of products and upcoming launches.

PaceUp founder and director Tom Copeland said: “BBB Cycling is a stalwart in the sport and one that continues to push the barriers on innovation today for all types of cyclist.

“Their vision as a brand and their focus for where they are growing is really exciting and something we’re looking forward to sharing with the wider cycling community.”

BBB Cycling is the latest international cycling brand to partner with the London-based PR agency, with current PaceUp Media clients also including Maap, Hutchinson Cycling, Vello, Fara Cycling, as well as a number of international pro cycling teams too.

Find out more about BBB Cycling here. If you’re interested in discussing product reviews or featuring BBB Cycling then get in touch with eleanor@paceupmedia.co.uk.

Launched in 2018, PaceUp Media is a cycling and adventure sports PR and communications agency which strives to build awareness for brands, professional teams and athletes through creative content and strategic PR and communications.

Last year it also partnered with pre-ride organisational platform Link My Ride. Co-founded by current and former professional cyclists Tom Pidcock and Jacques Sauvagnargues, Link My Ride helps cyclists connect with riders, clubs and cycling hubs, at the touch of a button. The platform is aiming to connect the cycling network globally.