Basso and Lee Cougan partner with PaceUp Media for global PR activity

PaceUp Media, the PR and marketing agency for cycling and endurance sports, has announced a strategic partnership with Stardue Group, the Italian parent company to bike brands Basso and Lee Cougan.

This collaboration marks a significant step forward in enhancing the global visibility and brand communication for both bike brands.

Founded in 1977, Basso Bikes started with a single steel frame, hand-built to order by Alcide Basso.

In the 46 years since, the brand has grown significantly thanks to its dedication to technical innovation.

Stardue’s other bike brand, Lee Cougan, was founded in the same year, although hails from Illinois, USA.

With a deeply-rooted heritage in American mountain biking, the Lee Cougan brand was first imported into Europe by Stardue, before being taken in-house in the early 2000s.

The partnership with PaceUp demonstrates Stardue’s commitment to continuing to elevate the profiles of both brands.

PaceUp Media, with its proven record of delivering PR and communications strategies for a diverse base of client partners across the cycling space, will lead in shaping the narrative and amplifying the presence of Basso and Lee Cougan worldwide.

The collaboration will see the Stardue brands engage with a wider audience, and strengthen the brands’ positions in the market.

PaceUp will be responsible for crafting and executing PR campaigns, managing media relations, and driving strategic communications initiatives as both Basso and Lee Cougan head into new markets, such as the US.

Leonardo Basso, marketing director of Stardue Group, said: “Teaming up with PaceUp Media is a thrilling step forward for our brands, Basso and Lee Cougan. With PaceUp joining forces with our marketing team, we are poised to weave compelling narratives around our brands, engage with passionate cyclists, and forge robust connections with international media outlets in the dynamic world of cycling.”