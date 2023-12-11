Ruth Cadbury steps down as co-chair of All Party Parliamentary Group for Cycling and Walking

Ruth Cadbury, the Member of Parliament for Brentford and Isleworth has stepped down as co-chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group for Cycling and Walking (APPGCW) after eight years working with the group.

She is doing so, as she has been appointed Shadow Justice Minister.

Formerly a policy advisor for Sustrans, Cadbury has been a determined campaigner for active travel during her time as an MP.

She first joined the APPGCW in 2015, and at the same time became co-Chair in 2015. During this time she has overseen key reports launched by the group, including; Cycling and the Justice System, Stuck in first gear – the Government’s Cycling Revolution, Get Britain Cycling, Reaching Our Active Travel Potential, and most recently the Road Justice Report 2023.

Events including the annual Parliamentary Bike Ride, and the Cycling and Walking Showcase have become regular and well-attended – with representatives from across the sector coming together.

Ruth Cadbury MP said: ‘’Being co-chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group for Cycling and Walking has been a hugely important role to me as an MP. During my time, we have made some significant progress in enabling more people across the country to walk and cycle, but there is still a lot to do.

‘’Although I won’t be involved with the group, I will continue to be a vocal champion for active travel, and all the benefits that it brings.’’

Cadbury will be replaced as co-Chair by Fabian Hamilton, the Member of Parliament for Leeds North East, who has been the treasurer for the group since 2015.

Selaine Saxby, the Member of Parliament for North Devon will stay on as co-chair.

Chris Boardman, National Active Travel Commissioner said: ”Ruth has been a staunch advocate of Active Travel and during her time as Chair, she managed to make this a strong cross party issue.

‘’We will miss Ruth’s authentic and passionate leadership of the APPG. I have no doubt she will remain committed to the life long mission of ensuring everyone has the right to travel under their own steam.’’