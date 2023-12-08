Ison to distribute Ass Savers, including new Win Wing 2 rear mudguard

Share Facebook

Ison Distribution has announced the introduction of award-winning mudguard manufacturer Ass Savers into the ID brand portfolio.

Since 2011, Ass Savers has designed and produced minimalistic mudguards and weather protection gear for cyclists out of Gothenburg, Sweden.

Bryan Harris Ison Distribution Commercial Manager “I’m really excited to have the opportunity to work with Staffan Widell the co-founder and the whole of the Ass Savers team again, it’s a great time to start the partnership with the launch of the brand-new Win Wing 2 happening in the last few weeks”. “Ass Savers is a brand that will work perfectly in the ID portfolio as we are so strong in the gravel/adventure bike market”.

With the ambition of doing more with less, through the smart use of mainly recycled materials, Ass Savers create products to make life on the bike more enjoyable.

Staffan Widell, CEO and founder of Ass Savers, added: “We are delighted to work with Bryan and his team at Ison. The family-owned structure with a UK wide reach is a perfect match to our brand and we’re looking forward to a close collaboration and a much more active position on the UK market.”

Ass Savers has also introduced the Win Wing 2.

This is the brand’s “smartest clip-on gravel mudguard”.

A spokesperson for Ass Savers said: “Win Wing 2 features an upgraded wishbone that can take even more beating than before and because we care about your bike as much as our own, we included bomb proof transparent protection patches with every fender so that even the most delicate frame will stay pristine. And as if that wasn’t enough, we even listened to your feedback and bowed down to the most common request about the Win Wing 1 – make it black.”

Ison Distribution now have stock of the entire Ass Savers range and they are available to order on the Ison B2B directly

For more information about how to become an Ass Savers stockist, dealers are advised to contact their Area Account Manager or the Ison sales office on 01353 662 662 or email sales@ison-distribution.com.