Shimano teams up with Matt Jones and Helfare to build new jump line at Caersws Bike Park

Caersws Bike Park, one of the up-and-coming bike parks in the UK has teamed up with Shimano, and British mountain bike slopestyle athlete, Matt Jones and his Helfare clothing line to develop a new, top-to-bottom jump line.

With the backing of Shimano and Helfare, Caersws aims to put its bike park firmly on the map as one of Wales’ and the UK’s premier riding destinations.

Matt Simmonds, co-owner at Caersws Bike Park, said: “As we approach our fourth year at the park, we are excited for what lies ahead. This new line is going to be the perfect addition to our trail network. To have a long-standing brand such as Shimano support the park is amazing and likewise with Helfare MTB apparel, old and new friends join up and we can’t wait to hit the trails.”

As part of Shimano’s ongoing commitment to mountain biking throughout Europe, this new trail project will ensure that everyone who loves the sport has a place to ride both now and in the future.

Jonathan Davis, PR and communications manager at Shimano, added: “We are enormously proud to support the growth of the Caersws Bike Park—effectively bringing people closer to nature. We look forward to sharing in the celebration when the line is completed in early 2024 and the awesome jumps to follow.”

Matt Jones has also been on hand to help shape the new line, and given that there aren’t too many riders on the planet who know more about getting two wheels off the ground, riders can expect a fun and challenging riding experience.

Matt Jones said: “When I heard the plans for Caersws Bike Park to grow, it felt like an immense opportunity for Helfare to partner with the new crew there. I raced downhill at Caersws as a junior, so I understood the potential the hill had.

“But rather than just sponsoring the park and sticking some banners up we thought it would be way more epic to help create an iconic trail that inspires progression and puts Caersws back on the map as one of the UK’s top uplift destinations.

“In the same way we’re pushing and expanding Helfare to be a leading technical MTB clothing brand. As a Shimano athlete, I heard that Shimano was actively investing in the UK trail community, and so it was a dream come true to combine resources with a brand renowned for performance and drive. This line is going to be insanely fun to ride. Actually, ridiculously fun.”