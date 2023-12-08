The top five jobs in the bike trade this week – 8th December

Share Facebook

The BikeBiz jobs board helped filled over 740 positions in 2022, and listings are still on the rise. Here’s our latest top five…

Office based sales, administration and warehouse work – DHW Agencies LTD

We are looking for an outgoing individual who is able to perform an array of duties. Ideally has a keen interest in cycling or has worked in the cycle industry, although this is not essential depending on your prior work experience.

Responsibilities include: selling DHW products and meeting customer needs, establish, develop and maintain positive business and customer relationships, work closely with DHW suppliers in providing custom cycle clothing to both current DHW customers and identifying new business customers, perform general administrative tasks such as answering phone calls and responding to emails, invoicing, picking and packing customer orders and oversea logistics (ingoing and outgoing).

Skill requirements include: excellent written and verbal communication skills, strong organizational and time management skills, attention to detail and accuracy, SAGE skills would be ideal but not essential, ability to prioritize tasks and meet deadlines, strong problem-solving skills, ability to work independently as well as in a team environment and a professional demeanour and strong interpersonal skills.

The Bike Project – Assistant Shop Manager (FTC 6 months)

Founded in 2013, our mission is simple – to match up refugees and people seeking asylum with the thousands of abandoned and unwanted bikes in the UK. Having fled persecution and war, people arriving in the UK and seeking asylum are banned from working and must live off £6.43 a day, and people who are lucky enough to receive refugee status often face unemployment.

It costs us £150 to provide a refugee with a bike of their very own. A bike can be truly life-changing, more than just a free form of transport, a bike brings joy, freedom, confidence, health and community. We are seeking an Assistant Shop Manager to join our Retail Team, on a full time rota basis, to include weekends. Full shop opening hours can be found on our website

The role involves supporting the Shop Manager in driving the financial success of our Camberwell shop through effective management of front-of-house retail activities and online sales. The Assistant Shop Manager will ensure excellent customer service, act as Manager on Duty (MOD) when required and contribute to the shop’s profitability to generate funds for the charity. Responsibilities include resolving high-level operational issues efficiently and maintaining the smooth running of the retail function.

Engineering Technician – Silverstone Sports Engineering Hub

Are you a passionate cyclist? Obsessed with marginal gains? Or have a keen interest in sporting performance, development and technology? Silverstone Sports Engineering Hub has a unique and exciting opportunity for a competent and hands-on individual to join our expanding team and R&D facility as an Engineering Technician.

SSEH is a pioneering sports engineering facility, providing the tools and environment for innovation in sport, enabling engineers and sports performance professionals to undertake cutting-edge research and development. We provide services to a wide range of customers, ranging from independents to elite athletes and from manufacturers to race teams and Olympic campaigns.

The successful candidate will be part of a small team and will support SSEH with the operation, maintenance and development of the facility and the associated equipment including wind tunnels, mechanical test rigs, and human performance facility, as well as assisting with engineering projects and activities.

Store Manager – The Electric Bike Shop

Whether it be for the weekday commute or weekend pursuits, our customers have very different preferences. What they all have in common is a genuine excitement when they’re presented with their cycling products & you are looked upon not just as a representative of The Electric Bike Shop, but a cycling know-it-all.

Your role is to ensure that you & the team deliver this through sharing your passion, contributing to a quality customer experience & doing what’s right. We’re a growing company, but we operate like a local, independent bike shop & it’s your responsibility to promote this mentality through coaching the team to offer great service & exceed our customers’ expectations every single day.

Your role doesn’t just stop there, it just keeps on going because the team, bricks & mortar as well as its contents are your responsibility. Ultimately, you are accountable for everything that happens within the store and the reputation you develop beyond it. Through developing your people to enhance their skills & actively praising & rewarding their successes, your happy & motivated team should lead your store to the top of the company leader board.

Full Time Mechanic – Leisurelakesbikes.com

Set-up back in 1981 by brothers Tim and Chris Noy, who both had a background in teaching, We evolved our passion for windsurfing into a small business at Leisure Lakes, a family friendly waterpark between Preston & Southport. When the wind was down, people brought their bikes to go cycling instead of surfing. Responding to this demand the Brothers started selling bikes themselves!

From humble beginnings, we built our first store at Leisure Lakes from the ground-up by hand!! We have regularly expanded and now have 10 locations across the UK and a huge online bike store! But the story doesn’t end there. We have plans to expand to more locations around the UK. If you share our passion for bikes we would be pleased to have you join our team.

Applicants will need to possess a reasonable understanding of computers and be able to use/learn our workshop diary, EPOS till system, as part of our workshop team you will also be expected to participate in stock taking and speak with manufacturers/suppliers when necessary. We aim to treat everyone we come into contact with with respect and dignity. You will be expected to operate in a professional and courteous manner when dealing with all customers and suppliers. All applicants must have at least one years experience within the cycle industry and have a recognised accreditation for bicycle technicians such as Cytech.