Garmin unveils the Tacx NEO 3M indoor smart trainer

Garmin has announced the latest addition to the Tacx family with the launch of the Tacx NEO 3M indoor smart trainer.

According to the brand, this is “the most accurate and powerful direct-drive trainer with multidirectional movement” to take riding performance to the next level.

The newest indoor smart trainer adds integrated motion plates to provide a more comfortable and realistic ride.

Tacx NEO 3M also builds on its electromagnetic motor braking system to deliver a virtual flywheel that allows cyclists to experience the feeling of riding on different road types and even downhill.

Plus, it integrates with the Tacx Training app so users can complete training plan workouts synced over from their Garmin Connect calendar, participate in virtual GroupRides and take part in training rides.

Dan Bartel, Garmin vice president of global consumer sales, said: “Our goal is to make indoor training as realistic to their outdoor rides as possible and we’re proud to do just that with the introduction of the Tacx NEO 3M—the only trainer to offer built-in multidirectional movement, a virtual flywheel and a magnet motor. Now, cyclists can take advantage of features and technology they won’t be able to find anywhere else and, as a result, level-up their training like never before.”

Built-in motion plates complement the natural side-to-side flexion of the trainer by adding front-to-back movement, letting cyclists ride in a more natural position to train more effectively. The plates can even be toggled on and off as desired.

The virtual flywheel simulates the feeling of riding on different road types – like cobblestone and gravel – to help cyclists train on a variety of terrains.

In addition to integration with the Tacx Training app, connect with other training and virtual riding platforms, like TrainerRoad and Zwift, then automatically upload ride data to the Garmin Connect app.

Tacx NEO 3M also offers simulated inclines up to a 25% gradient with further options to experience descent simulation too.

Performance measurements including power, speed and cadence are accurate to within 1% across a broader range of power outputs to meet the demands of cyclists of all levels.

Finer details within the design include magnets that minimise vibration and a built-in LED indicator that changes colours to show how hard a cyclist is pushing.

Cyclists can also ride without plugging the trainer in and a new integrated handle makes for easier transportation.

Available now, the Tacx NEO 3M has a suggested retail price of £1,749.99.