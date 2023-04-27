Garmin releases e-bike specific Varia rearview radar and tail light

Share Facebook

Garmin has announced the new Varia eRTL615, its first rearview radar and tail light made specifically for e-bike riders.

Featuring a battery-free design, Varia eRTL615 plugs into a compatible e-bike and can help detect approaching vehicles by providing both visual and audible alerts when paired with select Garmin devices or the Varia app on a compatible smartphone.

Dan Bartel, vice president of global consumer sales at Garmin, “As e-bike riding becomes more and more popular, we are pleased to bring our trusted radar technology to this growing group of cyclists.

“No matter where the next adventure leads, explore with ease knowing that Varia eRTL615 has your back while you ride ahead.”

When paired with select Garmin smartwatches, Edge cycling computers or a smartphone with the Varia app, visual and audible notifications can warn of vehicles approaching from behind — up to 150 yards away.

The product alerts drivers to a cyclists’ presence as soon as possible with a tail light that is visible up to a mile away in daylight conditions and a light-flash pattern that changes when an approaching vehicle is detected.

It also features adjustable light options with four tail light modes—solid, peloton, night flash and day flash – offering more visibility to drivers in a variety of conditions.

The Varia eRTL615 offers multiple mounting options with a universal seat rail mount or a rack/pannier mount.

The product is available now and it has a suggested retail price of £259.99.

Garmin is continuing to grow its product portfolio and the Varia eRTL615 follows the launch of new mid-range Edge GPS computers, with solar charging, earlier this month.

The new Edge 540 and Edge 840 Series models now include adaptive coaching, which recommends daily workouts to riders, ClimbPro ascent planner, and enhanced positioning accuracy.

Both models also come in solar charging and non-solar charging models, to vary the price points.