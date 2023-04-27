Tell us your thoughts: Will you be getting involved with Local Bike Shop Day 2023?

It’s that time of year again – Local Bike Shop Day 2023 is upon us.

The initiative, managed by trade organisation the Association of Cycle Traders (ACT), aims to be an annual celebration of independent bike shops across the UK, and to encourage the local community to recognise the benefits of their local bike shops.

Ahead of this year’s event on Saturday, April 29, we want to hear your thoughts on the yearly event.

To participate, fill in the Google Form below, or email your thoughts to alex.ballinger@biz-media.co.uk. A selection of responses will be used in future BikeBiz articles, both online and in print.

What is Local Bike Shop Day?

Local Bike Shop Day is an annual celebration of the culture and community surrounding local bike shops. It aims to give independent bike shops the chance to highlight their impact on the local area, and how they differ from larger chain dealers.

It was first held on October 6, 2018, with around 100 bike shops getting involved. The event has since grown, with around 500 local bike shops joining in last year.

Director of the ACT, Jonathan Harrison said: “Local Bike Shop Day is designed to encourage the cycling community to do just that – whether it’s dropping your bike off for its service at your regular IBD or cycling out to a shop you haven’t visited before in a neighbouring town, cyclists drive this campaign.

“Thousands of people from across the cycling community have joined in across the years and we hope this year’s campaign will be bigger than ever.”

Retailers celebrate the day in a variety of ways, including holding special promotions, hosting events, and running social media campaigns.

Tell us your thoughts

We want to hear from you about LBS Day. Will you be taking part? What plans do you have for the event? Does LBS Day benefit your business? Do you think events like LBS Day are good for the bike trade? How can bike shops better connect with their communities? Tell us your thoughts via the form above or by emailing Alex.ballinger@biz-media.co.uk.