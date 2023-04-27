BikeBiz’s guide to the latest women’s bikes, accessories and clothing

Share Facebook

BikeBiz takes a look at the latest women’s kit from some of the leading brands in the sector, including Volt, Pinnacle, 100%, Castelli and more.

Metro LS

Brand: Volt Bike

Distributor: Volt Bikes

Features include Shimano Acera eight–speed gears, SKS mudguards (front and back), pannier rack, kickstand and Spanninga lights. Upgrades to this new model include hydraulic brakes on the front and rear wheels, a sleek new suspension seat-post and an ABUS frame lock mounted on the frame to lock the rear wheel.

The 20-inch wheels come with Kenda Kevlar-lined tyres and extra thick inner tubes to minimise punctures.

Powered by a 250W continuous spin motor by SpinTech and SpinTech Panasonic lithium battery capable of distances in excess of forty miles (depending on riding environment and levels of pedal assist).

RRP: £1,799

2. Infinity LS

Brand: Volt Bikes

Distributor: Volt Bikes

Premium electric bike with convenient low step design, the Infinity LS continues to set the standard as one of Volt’s most popular Shimano STEPS e-bikes.

Alongside a fresh new colour-way and design, the infinity LS boasts a 250w Shimano STEPS E6100 crank motor, powered by an integrated Sony battery, delivering up to 90+ miles range on a single charge.

RRP: £2,999

3. Californium 1

Brand: Pinnacle



Distributor: Evans Cycles

The Pinnacle Californium is a practical and comfortable city bike without the weight of the all-steel alternatives. A wide range of gears and relaxed riding position combine to take you around town with ease and style. Easy to handle and sleek in design, classic without being old-fashioned. The Californium is a best-selling model and a true ‘modern classic’.

The Pinnacle Californium comes complete with mudguards and chain cover so you can keep smiling through the puddles. The practical front basket lets you take a load off your shoulders and the included kickstand means you can park your new pride-and-joy anywhere. Just don’t forget your lock!

RRP: £500, currently £350.00

4. Classic

Brand: Dawes

Distributor: Tandem Group Cycles

The new Dawes Classic has been redesigned to offer all the elegance of our more premium Duchess models but at a new lower price. The classic Dutch design is comfortable to ride, easy to dismount and comes equipped with a quality rattan front basket. Shimano Tourney offers six gears and the fitted chainguard helps keep you and the bike clean. Available in sophisticated black, the Dawes Classic comes with matching brown saddle and grips and is finished with silver components for a look that never ages.

RRP:£299.99

5. NBD P8i Active Line 20”



Brand: Tern Bicycles



Distributor: TBC

Small in size but big on smiles, the NBD is an easy-to-ride, ultra-low-step e-bike that’s comfy and welcoming—just like your favourite bike should be. Whether you’re a seasoned rider or just thinking about your first e-bike, doing a quick grocery run, or setting off on a new adventure with your children, the NBD will bring you a smile.

RRP: £4,000

6. Kappa DEA2 T2.0



Brand: Prologo Saddles



Distributor: Chicken Cyclekit

The Kappa DEA 2 is designed specifically for the female anatomy and can be used for road, off-road or e-bike disciplines. The semi-round shape provides comfort no matter what it’s being used for and is ideal for long distance riding.

RRP: £65.99

7. Allure V2 Women’s Lux-Alloy Saddle



Brand: SDG



Distributor: Silverfish UK

The well-loved Allure has been refined, now blending the perfect balance of comfort and style for any cycling discipline. The cut-out & peri-canal is now more defined with additional pressure relief. The comfort is further enhanced with a plush, lightweight new EVA foam so it’s enjoyable regardless of how long you’re on the saddle. The flatter nose and tail sections help modernise the appearance and the soft microfibre top material, with perforated colour underlays, are available to match any bike. The Surf print was also designed in Cornwall.

RRP: £79.95

8. onGEL Ozone Ladies



Brand: Bioflex

Distributor: Extra UK

This ladies’ specific saddle features super-soft OnGel padding. OnGel moulds to your shape to ease painful pressure points and dampens road shocks and vibrations for supreme fluid comfort. Ozone channel provides increased pressure relief and comes in a choice of three widths.

RRP £29.99

9. Tempestra Women’s Jacket

Brand: Castelli



Distributor: Saddleback Ltd

With its special women’s cut, the breathable Castelli Tempestra Lite Women’s Jacket punches above its weight when it comes to weather protection. Despite weighing just 147g in a small size and fitting into half a jersey pocket, it will fend off the British rain thanks to its construction from waterproof GORE-TEX fabric, waterproof YKK Vislon zip, taped seams and internal wrist gaiters.

RRP £350.00

10. Giara Women’s Hoodie

Brand: Sportful



Distributor: Saddleback Ltd

The Sportful Giara Women’s Hoodie will be the perfect companion on your cycling adventure. It has all the warmth and comfort of a sweatshirt with the practicality and features you can expect from a cycling jacket such as riding specific cut, three rear pockets for supplies, and reflective detailing to help keep you safe out on the road.

RRP £140.00

11. Colour Block Pragma Short Sleeved Women’s Jersey



Brand: Ale Clothing



Distributor: Chicken Cyclekit

Minimal by design, this Color Block jersey is soft and breathable, hitting all the performance and aesthetic notes you need. Pragma is born from the idea that cycling teaches us the importance of packing light sticking to the essentials. Everything that is surplus we can do often do without. Pragma is designed for riders who don’t want to sacrifice quality and want to ride in comfort. It offers a performance fit with ergonomic features which focus on comfort.

RRP £79.99

12. Ridecamp Women’s Long Sleeve Jersey



Brand: 100%



Distributor: Silverfish UK

Ridecamp All Mountain Riding gear provides exceptional performance and comfort and a value that will keep you on the trails longer. Loaded with essential features and finished with a clean design, the Ridecamp is the perfect all-round gear. Featuring a polyester mesh fabric with moisture management properties, screen-printed graphics, a drop tail provides full coverage in riding position and an internal goggle wipe keeps your eye protection clean.

RRP £44.99

13. Airmatic Women’s Shorts



Brand: 100%



Distributor: Silverfish UK

The Women’s Airmatic all-mountain riding apparel provides all day comfort without sacrificing style. Purpose built to offer an exceptional fit for female riders with just the right amount of technical features makes it the perfect choice. Featuring a lightweight polyester/elastane four-way stretch construction, stretch-mesh back panel promoting airflow and motion, velcro waist tabs to increase adjustability for the perfect fit, multiple zippered pockets for security of essentials and a hidden snap closure offers a clean look.

RRP £99.99

14. Flux bib shorts



Madison Clothing

Distributor: Madison

Made from premium soft touch Lycra and using an Elastic Interface chamois, the Flux bib shorts are the most comfortable, practical and technical shorts Madison Clothing has ever produced. For women, the dropseat construction makes comfort brakes simple and the upper bib incorporates a modesty panel made from mesh to allow efficient air circulation and temperature regulation. Wide, seamless mesh straps and wide leg grippers complement those features and the custom, dual-density chamois pad is perfect for all-day riding.

RRP £79.99

15. Shorts MTB AllMtn 2.0

Brand: Leatt

Distributor: Hotlines

Tailored for women of all shapes and sizes, the yoga-inspired MTB ALL-MTN 2.0 shorts feature a one-size waist solution. They have a durable 360 stretch weave with dirt, water and stain resistant coating. The short length is optimised for riding with knee guards and they feature laser-cut ventilation and seamless seat panels. They also feature a convenient, soft phone compartment on the inside leg pocket and are available in two stylish colour options.

RRP: £89.99

16. Radium Road Ladies Cycling Shoes



Brand: Pinnacle



Distributor: Evans Cycles

Bringing affordable, every day comfort and performance to any ride, dial in your cycling with the Pinnacle Radium Road Cycling Shoes. Minimalist and sleek in design, your feet are treated to a secure and personalised fit courtesy of the single velcro strap and simple to use Turn Lock Fastening. Riding made easy.

RRP: £99.99, currently £50.00

17. Flume

Brand: Ride Concepts



Distributor: Silverfish UK

High performance trail-conqueror. The Flume combines advanced off-road footwear tech with bike-specific performance to offer a trail flat shoe that’s designed to outlast the biggest epics. The Cordura upper is breathable and lightweight, but also tough and protective with a stitch-free construction. The new outsole has a supportive pedal contact area featuring MAX GRIP rubber for a confident connection with the pedal when charging the trail ahead. Compliant reverse hex traction in the toe and heel make easier work when hiking becomes necessary. Also available in a clip version.

RRP: £149.95