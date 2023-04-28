Selle Royal launches Lookin Evo saddle made from recycled and organic materials

Share Facebook

Selle Royal has reinforced its commitment to reducing the environmental impact of its products with the redevelopment of its Lookin 3D saddle – Lookin Evo.

Lookin Evo is the latest step from Selle Royal – part of Selle Royal Group – in its work to actively reduce the carbon footprint of its products and supply chain.

Selle Royal Group was one of the first signatories of the Shift Cycling Culture Cycling Industry Climate Commitment, and has since teamed up with the University of Padua and Spinlife to measure the environmental impact of its products from design to end-of-life and make guided, impactful changes.

Following this research, Lookin Evo’s base is made using 100% recycled plastic proven to maintain the same level of flexibility and comfortable performance as the materials used for the original Lookin 3D saddle.

The product is made using recyclates sourced from electrical and electronic scrap materials.

Roberto Bucci, brand director at Selle Royal, said: “Lookin Evo marks the first time that cyclists will be able to test out Selle Royal’s commitment to improving the sustainability of its products first-hand.

“Our customers will be able to experience the same comfort of the original Lookin 3D saddle that they know and love to ride, but with the new Lookin Evo’s reduced environmental impact.

“We chose Lookin 3D as our first relaunched product because the shape suits many cyclists and many types of riding, so we can give as many riders as possible a sustainable choice, today.”

The new Lookin Evo Bio-sourced cover consists of 50% organic materials – specifically soy oils not used for food purposes – and no chemical plasticizers.

The brand says this material “guarantees the same elasticity, abrasion resistance and comfort level of Lookin 3D whilst using only natural polymers”.

All in, Lookin Evo delivers a 24% reduction in carbon emissions over Lookin 3D.

Bucci added: “This is a really exciting step for the brand as we progress our Environmental and Social Governance journey.

“We look forward to rolling out these new approaches as much as possible across our existing range, and developing both new products and further environmentally conscious materials as part of our longer-term strategy.”

Available in three models to suit different riding positions – Athletic, Moderate, or Relaxed – Lookin Evo is available to retailers worldwide with an RRP of €74,90 / £64.90.

Selle Royal is distributed in the UK by Extra so retailers should contact their account manager with any enquiries.