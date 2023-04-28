Upgrade to distribute Eclipse Inner Tubes in the UK

West Sussex distributor Upgrade Bikes has announced the introduction of Eclipse Inner Tubes to its portfolio of brands.

Eclipse inner tubes are made from Thermoplastic Polyurethane. This material was invented in the 1960s and Eclipse was the first brand to use it for commercial inner tubes back in 2011.

Eclipse has developed proprietary technologies for joining the tube ends, as well as the mechanical assembly of a valve stem to the tube material.

Both details are patented and have been defeated in lawsuits against other brands including BASF and Schwalbe, and can therefore not be used by any competitor.

Eclipse inner tubes USPs as detailed by the brand:

Ultralight

Welded join and not glued

Outstanding air retention

Highly durable with very low rolling resistance

Repairable with peel and stick patches and they use a metal alloy valve stem unlike the competitors

Eclipse TPU inner tubes are 100% recyclable, as they are completely made of a thermoplastic polyurethane and a metal valve stem. This makes the recycling process easy applicable; the recycled tubes enter a second life cycle as sealing or insulation material.

TPU is a non-toxic and 100% food-safe material, TPU does not contain any chemicals that interfere with endocrine and hormone systems, nor does it contribute to PH change in soil or water. It contains no dangerous ingredients according to REACH Compliance (EC) No 1907/2006.

UK Prices start from £25 per tube RRP, and are available in a wide range of sizes for road, gravel, endurance and MTB.

UK bike shops will also appreciate improved pricing and there is a quantity break of five units to reach a maximum 35% margin.

Eclipse inner tubes are available now and ready to order for stock and any retailers interested in stocking the brand are advised to contact their Upgrade Bikes account manager.