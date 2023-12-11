BikeAway renew membership with Secured by Design

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

BikeAway, the cycle locker storage manufacturer, has renewed its membership with Secured by Design.

Established more than 25 years ago in Devon with the intention of developing a safe and secure bike locker, BikeAway now works with the public and commercial sectors across the UK and globally.

Initially gaining Sold Secure Bicycle Gold accreditation, BikeAway developed products in line with security trends and the needs of cyclists, creating the Warrior range to offer some of the highest standard of cycle security.

The Warrior’s locking system and locker design holds Sole Secure Pedal Cycle Diamond, with BikeAway, being the first company in the UK to gain this standard on a bike locker.

BikeAway’s Warrior range is available as both horizontal and vertical bike lockers.

All lockers are constructed of galvanised steel, have strengthening gussets, box section and anti-jemmy plates are included to reinforce the structure.

The door is secured using a patented lock design constructed from a 6mm plate and the keyhole housing of the Sterling anti-drill padlock and lock mechanism is protected by hardened steel plates.

One of the Warrior’s unique points are the doors as they are fitted with hinges and locking points that ‘grab’ the sides of the locker which makes levering them open a tougher task for thieves.

Warrior lockers are supplied with anchor bolts and are designed to be secured to a flat hard standing base, although adjustable legs can be used on all products if they are to be fitted to sloping ground.

The vertical Warrior allows bicycles to be stored upright and has a smaller footprint

While the new horizontal Warrior 2 will house two bikes, the unit can also be stacked making them a more versatile and an efficient alternative to two-tier stands in basement and indoor bike parks.

As fire safety can be a concern at indoor or underground storage areas the BikeAway team can add a fire seal to reduce the risk of fire spread.

These lockers have a galvanised finish to reduce the risk of fire.

External units can also be fitted with a solar panel to enable the charging of e-bikes without mains power.

BikeAway lockers are distributed fully assembled and can be installed independently or by BikeAway’s fitters.

In addition to manufacturing lockers, BikeAway also provides a management service to oversee the use of lockers.

Lyn Poole, Secured by Design, said: “BikeAway joined Secured by Design in 2016 and I am really pleased that they have renewed their membership with us. I’m looking forward to working with them over the period of their membership to strengthen their trusted product brand with the brand of Secured by Design the UK’s Official Police Security Initiative. SBD undertakes due diligence on members’ products so the public, developers and contractors can have confidence in the products.”