Rapha adds new European repairs partner as part of sustainability commitment

Rapha has announced its latest partnership with United Repair Centre (URC), a repairs centre based in Amsterdam.

This collaboration with URC marks a step forward for Rapha in its pursuit of circularity.

Together, they strive to create a more sustainable future for the cycling apparel industry.

Rapha says it has “long recognised the importance of extending the lifespan of its products” as part of its mission to minimise environmental impact.

Since 2004, the company has offered repair services to keep as many products in use for as long as possible.

Adam Gardiner, Rapha’s sustainability manager, said: “The new partnership with URC will enable Rapha to elevate our repair offering as a business.

“URC’s business model means as well as keeping our products on the road for longer, those repairing the products are given career opportunities to learn and develop. We are incredibly excited to work with URC and see them as a truly holistic sustainability partner and a model to aspire to.“

URC specialises in providing high-quality clothing repair services, offering an alternative to purchasing new items.

The organisation not only extends the life cycle of clothing items, but also provides training and employment opportunities to newcomers with refugee backgrounds, young adults and other job seekers with a distance to the labour market.

Rapha’s repairs will take place at URC’s new repair workshop in London, as well as URC’s first site in Amsterdam, launched in 2022.

URC’s Co-Founder and COO said of the partnership: “We are thrilled to announce our entry into the cycling market through a strategic collaboration with Rapha, an iconic brand in the industry. Our admiration for Rapha’s longstanding commitment to offering repair services aligns perfectly with our vision. This partnership marks a significant milestone, as we join forces to expand and elevate the repair movement, setting new standards for sustainability and customer service in the cycling world.”

This collaboration with URC follows Rapha’s partnership with Interform who manage Rapha’s repairs in the US, a Bentonville-based non-profit organisation focused on uplifting underrepresented members of the community.

In 2022, Interform repaired 938 Rapha items and embarked on a project to upcycle old products into musettes for special events.

Rapha’s commitment to sustainability extends beyond repair services.

The company has set ambitious goals to minimise environmental impact across all its operations, receiving verification for its science based targets by the SBTi.

By 2025, as part of its impact commitments, Rapha aims to: have more than 90% of products made with environmentally preferred materials, further reduce waste through its new Excess programme and transition all Rapha Clubhouses and offices to 100% renewable energy.