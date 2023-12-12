Strava appoints Michael Martin as new CEO

Share Facebook

Strava, the digital community with more than 120 million users, has announced the appointment of Michael Martin as the company’s new chief executive officer.

Martin will also join the Strava board of directors upon assuming the role on Tuesday, January 2, 2024.

Currently, Martin serves as the general manager of YouTube Shopping, focused on helping creators to build and diversify their businesses through commerce.

Martin, a veteran technology, media and retail executive, has experience leading product, design, engineering, marketing and business teams for a myriad of consumer and technology brands.

During his tenure at Nike, Martin served as the first product leader, whose responsibilities included their connected fitness portfolio: Nike Run Club, Nike Training Club, Nike Adapt and the Apple Watch Nike+.

The news comes after Michael Horvath, having co-founded Strava 15 years earlier with Mark Gainey, announced he would be stepping down once the company identified the right next leader that would carry the brand forward into Strava’s next era of growth.

Over the past few years Strava’s global community has grown from 50 million to over 120 million, the team has grown to more than 400 employees worldwide, and the company has operated profitably each year.

Following the announcement, Horvath said: “I am incredibly proud of what the Strava team has accomplished, especially during the past four years during which we built our subscription with the needs of our community in mind and strengthened our foundation for future growth.

“In Michael Martin, I am confident we found a leader I can pass the baton to and who can build Strava’s momentum even further. I look forward to supporting him as Executive Advisor to the CEO.”

Martin is joining Strava as the company’s growth continues to accelerate and it looks ahead to ambitious plans to scale the product offering in 2024.

This is further bolstered by the latest rollout of in-app messaging and the soon to be launched Year In Sport global initiative.

“I’m thrilled to join Strava,” said Martin. “My experience has shown me that motivating people to become more active is a massive and universal challenge. I am in awe of what Michael, Mark and the Strava team have built.

“As a member of the Strava community, it is a dream to join this company and have the opportunity to take it to the next level in service of athletes everywhere.”