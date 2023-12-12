Muc-Off launches Saddle Pack

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Muc-Off, the bicycle care and performance brand, is expanding its range with the introduction of a new Saddle Pack.

According to Muc-Off, the Saddle Pack is “a blend of innovation and style” made from durable 600D TPU material and featuring the inclusion of a water-resistant zipper so that rider’s essentials remain protected regardless of weather conditions.

The Saddle Pack’s design is centred around convenience and ease.

It’s an extension to the brand’s puncture protection range offering 0.7L of storage for riders to easily stow items such as an inner tube, CO2 inflator kit, Rim Stix, and a Multi-Tool; and weighing in at a claimed 95 grams to maximise space with minimal weight.

The design is detailed with reflective graphics to improve rider visibility and the Hypalon Hook and Loop strap keeps the pack secure and makes for quick and easy attachment to the saddle rails.

The practicality continues on the inside with an inner mesh net, a discreet slot for cash and cards, and a set of elasticated straps to keep everything neatly organised and easily accessible.

Read more: Ruth Cadbury steps down as co-chair of All Party Parliamentary Group for Cycling and Walking

Alex Trimnell, CEO at Muc-Off, said: “We developed the Saddle following feedback from our fans. We spoke to avid riders and found there was a big appetite for on-bike storage that’s stylish, tough, and lightweight – We’re confident we’ve hit that balance with this new Saddle Pack.

“We’re all about listening to our customers and making products which improve their riding experience. This may well be the first in a range of Muc-Off on-bike storage options – watch this space”

Priced at £35 / €42 / $40, the Saddle Pack is available now directly from the Muc-Off global dealer network, select e-retailers, and direct from www.muc-off.com.