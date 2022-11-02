Oxford Products launches new Aqua Evo Adventure bags to public

Share Facebook

Oxford Products has announced the launch of its new Aqua Evo Adventure cycle luggage range to the public.

Each bag in the Aqua series has been developed to get the rider’s kit from A to B dry and secure, through any style of riding or weather conditions.

The range includes the Aqua Evo Adventure handlebar pack, RRP £29.99, the Aqua Evo Adventure top tube pack, RRP £19.99, the Aqua Evo Adventure frame pack, £39.99, and the Aqua Evo Adventure seat pack, RRP £54.99.

Aqua Evo Adventure bags are equipped with a variety of features designed to take on the most trying of weather and environmental conditions on long weekend rides or multiple days of riding.

IPX6 waterproof construction enhances the Handlebar Pack’s ability to withstand heavy rain and dirt impact, meaning riders can feel safe knowing their kit will remain. Tough ripstop material with three integrated straps combine to keep kit dry and secure when mounted onto drop or straight handlebars.

– Super light 400D Ripstop TPU material

– Welded seam construction

– Waterproof to level IPX6

Oxford said its luggage range has one driving principle, to ‘make life on bikes better’.

Its bags have been designed to keep everyday and weekend riders on their bikes. A statement said: “Whether that is achieving the smallest of tasks like being seen with reflective features on a simple commute or the largest of tasks such as an epic two-day adventure that requires strong durable and waterproof structures to make sure you can carry everything you need and securely.”

Oxford designs its products in-house, with its team based at the company’s 100,000 sq ft purpose-built headquarters in Oxfordshire. In the UK, those products are distributed directly to the company’s retail and wholesale partners, along with a small number of high-profile international brands.