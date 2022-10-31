Orbea announces three appointments including new sales strategy director position

Share Facebook

Orbea is reorganising its business areas, with three appointments announced including the new position of sales strategy director.

CEO Jon Fernández said: “Orbea is now a cooperative that employs around 1000 people worldwide. We are present all over the world as a recognised, sought-after brand. Now we are moving on to a new phase in which we will continue to push hard to meet the exciting challenges that riders and customers are setting for us day by day.”

Fernández has presented the new position of sales strategy director, which is to be occupied by Gonzalo García de Salazar, former global sales director. As he transitions into his new role, he will assist in the development of sales operations and strategies that Orbea needs to assure its position in each market.

He said: “We are moving into a very exciting phase: as we continue to move forward in our various markets, we will also be further enriching our value proposal for the cycling community and for our dealers, with the aim of continuing to be a benchmark for the society in which we operate.”

Gonzalo García de Salazar has appointed Nick Howe, who until now has been Orbea’s US country manager, as Orbea’s new global dales director. Howe will be responsible for leading the brand’s sales teams, aligning the strategies defined, and helping to lead the building of the Orbea of the future.

Another change is the appointment of Cary Tatro as the brand’s new US country manager, in the wake of his work as sales representative in Southern California.

A statement from Orbea said: “They all share a passion for bikes that dates back decades, have broad experience in various management areas in the cycling industry, and have worked at benchmark brands in this and other industries. They have in-depth knowledge of Orbea and the track records provided by stints at various posts within the brand prior to today’s appointments.”

Fernández concluded: “Now is the time to undertake a new phase with new challenges, where excellence must be our watchword. We are ready and eager to take the path that lies before us.”