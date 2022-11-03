Raleigh to launch new experience centre in Nottingham

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Raleigh has announced plans to launch its first experience centre in Nottingham.

The brand said the new space on Maid Marian Way focuses on consumer experience and embraces its current and future direction.

Raleigh will exhibit hero bicycles from different chapters of its history, such as the Chopper, Burner and Grifter, alongside showcasing key milestones for the brand, starting with the creation of Raleigh by Sir Frank Bowden in 1887.

Raleigh managing director Lee Kidger said: “Whilst consumer habits have changed and we are seeing more engagement online, we still believe that a retail store has its place in the bicycle market, consumers still want to see and test bikes before making a purchase.

“Moreso consumers are looking for an experience – to be excited by the brand and to build trust with a local point of contact.”

The brand said it intends to create a community space, where local schools and organisations will be invited to partake in initiatives that promote the use of safe cycling as well as provide an education into the history.

The new centre offers a fully integrated shopping experience for customers, displaying the full range of Raleigh and Haibike models along with providing the option to try out a range of sizes.

Raleigh hopes to open its doors in late November and will welcome the Nottingham council to cut the ribbon. Local media, as well as Nottingham residents, will also be invited to join the opening day festivities and celebrate the new experience centre.

Read more: Tim Rees-French joins collection and delivery bike repair service Bike Hero from Evans Cycles

Raleigh on Tuesday launched the 1980s-inspired limited edition Tuff Burner, featuring a vibrant colour scheme with bright blue and yellow contrasts. The double hole chromemoly frame with looptail rear, skyway mag wheels and the three-piece BMX padset means pure retro aesthetics.