Maap announces latest drop of its training collection

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Maap has announced the latest drop of its training collection, now including new options for athletes that seek some cross-training and off-bike casual wear.

The new training collection includes the training jersey, the training thermal LS jersey, the training winter jacket, the women’s training jersey, the women’s training thermal LS jersey, the women’s training winter jacket, training bib 3.0, the women’s training bib 3.0, the training tee, the training crew, the training sweat short, the training cap, the training bottle, the training sock and the training towel.

Maap co-founder Jarrad Smith said: “With this latest Training collection we wanted to bring together the community of cyclists around the world who put in the work, do the miles, and find solidarity in the practise of pedalling.

“That means everyday premium items that consistently perform, day-in, day-out, from season to season.”

The training jersey is available in short and thermal long-sleeved variants, and cut to the brand’s signature team fit. Both are constructed from a lightweight, breathable, moisture-wicking Italian fabric that provides SPF50+ sun protection alongside enhanced reflective graphics for added visibility.

It features upgrades such as a zip stash pocket, bonded durable seam back pockets and a dyed-to-match elastic hem gripper.

The Maap training bibs are an everyday performance bib that ‘continually delivers’, said the brand. Refreshed in a new design, the shorts benefit from an ergonomically engineered dual-density chamois, plus wide, seam-free bib straps. The DTM elasticated branded hem includes an updated internal silicone gripper for superior fit.

The Maap training winter jacket employs a Drytex membrane to fend off the elements and pairs that with a fleece lining. The whole garment is cut with 4-way stretch material for freedom of movement.

Read more: Bosch eBike Systems adds new navigation function to Kiox 300

A brand first, the training sweat shorts are for those riders who also cross-train or need a comfortable pair of shorts after a big ride.

Joining the sweat shorts in the range are box-fit training crews and an odour-resistant, lightweight, breathable and fast-drying training tee.

Completing the collection are Maap training accessories including sweatband lined caps, antimicrobial socks, over-the-handlebar designed towels and BPA-free recyclable bottles.

The new Maap training collection is available from today, 3rd November.