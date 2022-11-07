Kask unveils the Sintesi helmet ‘for any occasion’

Share Facebook

Kask has unveiled a new versatile addition to its cycling helmet range, the Sintesi.

The Sintesi has been designed for cyclists ‘who like to mix up their riding’, said Kask, whether that’s on the road, gravel, or trails, or around town. The Italian brand said it has devoted many months of research to produce the Sintesi, a helmet compatible enough to meet the needs of a diverse audience who enjoy the many facets of cycling.

The pivotal elements that guided the development of the Sintesi are safety, comfort and a universally attractive design that is desirable to different audiences, and a helmet that can be used in different ways.

The Sintesi weighs 230g (in size M) and includes many of the features found in Kask’s higher-end cycling helmets, such as the EPS inner shell and polycarbonate outer shell, and breathable, antibacterial and antistatic Blue Tech padding. The Ergo Fit adjustment system also guarantees an excellent fit and maximum comfort, said Kask, even whilst riding on uneven terrain.

The Sintesi also features several innovations of its own, including the move to position the three strap anchorage points in the side and rear inserts on the outer shell, concealing them from view.

Like every helmet in the Kask range, the new Sintesi was developed using the Kask Rotational Impact WG11 Test, an internal protocol adopted by Kask which measures the performance of its helmets against rotational impacts. The Sintesi also features additional safety features such as reflective detailing which provides enhanced visibility in low-light conditions.

The Sintesi has 11 colour options, including Black, White, Grey, Red, Light Blue, Sea Ice, Wine Red, Tangerine, Oxford Blue, Sahara, and Aloe Green.

The Sintesi is available worldwide now in sizes M and L (which can accommodate head circumferences of between 52-62cm), at a recommended retail price of £89.99.

Kask is distributed in the UK by VeloBrands.