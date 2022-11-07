UK Cycle Logistics Federation merges with the Bicycle Association

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

The Bicycle Association (BA) and the UK Cycle Logistics Federation have merged, strengthening the industry’s voice at a ‘key moment’ for cycle logistics.

Steve Garidis, executive director of the BA, said: “This is a timely move for cycle logistics in the UK, as well as for the wider UK cycle industry.

“As the UK, and countries across the world, start to decarbonise transport and transform the quality of life in cities through active travel, our industry has a hugely important role to play.

“By merging with the UKCLF, the BA can better represent this key sector. We can’t wait to combine the specialist expertise of our new and existing members to champion this high-tech, eco-friendly sector of our industry and help it grow to its full potential.”

Specially designed cycles with two, three, or four wheels and modest electrical assistance can safely carry loads up to 250 kg or more, cutting congestion, pollution, and CO2 emissions by replacing vans and providing valuable local green jobs for riders and operators.

Major logistics carriers have already embraced cycle logistics, especially for last-mile deliveries in city centres where larger vehicles are restricted.

Research commissioned by the BA has shown that up to 30% of delivery and services van journeys in cities could be replaced by cargo cycles. The sector has already expanded rapidly across Europe, and BA data suggests that cargo bike sales, and deployment of cycle logistics, are also accelerating rapidly in the UK.

The BA, the trade body for the whole UK cycle industry, has 140+ member companies spanning manufacturers, distributors, retailers, and service providers – among them many already active in the cargo cycles sector.

Former UKCLF members will become BA member companies and will work together with other companies already in BA membership on projects to grow the market.

Read more: Freewheel: How to support UK bike dealers

Richard Armitage of Manchester Bikes and founding director of the UKCLF, said: “This is great news for a rapidly growing section of the cycling industry. We need to rapidly scale up the decarbonisation of last-mile logistics.

“Cargo bikes and cycle logistics operations can make an essential contribution to meeting UK and global carbon emission reduction targets.”

As part of the national trade association, the cycle logistics sector will engage with Government and other stakeholders with a higher profile.

Local authorities and central Government are looking at how best to boost cycle logistics to help meet congestion, air quality, and decarbonisation targets. The BA said it is engaging actively to help shape these discussions, providing constructive input on the proportionate regulation of cycle logistics to ensure public safety and harmonious integration with other road users.

Companies not already involved in this cross-industry work are invited to join the BA.