ACT teams up with Tyl by NatWest

The Association of Cycle Traders (ACT) and Tyl by NatWest have joined forces to bring card payment services to Silver and Gold ACT members, complete with a £120 Tyl statement credit as a sign-up bonus.

Tyl aims to combine easy and transparent payments with great technology, to help businesses better serve their customers and community. Businesses can enjoy next-business-day settlement, a range of card machines, and virtual payment options, plus simple and fair pricing.

Sign up at www.tylbynatwest.com/act or call 0345 901 0001 to find out more. Tyl by NatWest terms, conditions, fees and eligibility criteria apply.

Francesco Tirelli, chief customer officer at Tyl, said: “We’re delighted to be teaming up with the Association of Cycle Traders to help their members ride out a tough period for small businesses.

“Sectors like retail and manufacturing are perfectly placed to benefit from all that we do at Tyl, and we’re looking forward to helping ACT members not just survive, but thrive.”

Jonathan Harrison, ACT director, said: “At the ACT, we are all about creating opportunities and partnerships that enable our members to improve the performance of their businesses, increase sales and provide the best service they can to their customers.

“In the current economic climate, like many parts of the retail sector, the cycle trade is facing significant challenges, and we are confident that this new partnership with Tyl and the benefits it offers will best equip them to do just that.”

Tyl has a range of card machines designed to fit different businesses and different budgets. Prices for the Pocket machine start at just £6.99 + VAT per month, with no hire fees at all for the first three months.

For more information on ACT and the partnership, please visit cycleassociation.uk/card- payments. For more information regarding Tyl, go to www.tylbynatwest.com.