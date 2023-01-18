Glasgow cycling charity Bike For Good needs support as business under threat

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

The Glasgow-based cycling charity Bike For Good is calling for help, as the business is under threat of closure due to the economic backdrop.

Founded in 2010, Bike For Good services and sells refurbished bikes, teaches mechanic skills, provides cycle training, and delivers community programmes, all to help change lives for the better through cycling.

But the charity is now facing its toughest period since its inception, as cash flow is plummeting due to the tough economic climate faced by all businesses.

In the hopes of surviving the winter, Bike For Good has launched a crowdfunding campaign in the hopes of raising £15,000 by the end of January to stay in business.

With a slight twist, Bike For Good is offering rewards in return for donations, ranging from bike services to cycling tours of Glasgow.

You can view the Crowdfunder here.

Gregory Kinsman-Chauvet, founder and ‘cycling enthusiast officer’ (CEO) at Bike For Good, said: “At Bike for Good, we believe in a world where cycling is the norm. We’ve helped thousands of people cycle in and around Glasgow in twelve years. Due to the cost of living crisis, our charity is in grave danger.

“We need £15 000 by the end of January to survive the winter and keep our communities cycling for another 12yrs! Please help your community; please donate today.”

So far the charity has raised £7,252 (at the time of writing) thanks to the support of 108 donators – almost half way towards the target.

Bike For Good said that its finances are being squeezed due to a combination of factors – utilities have increased by 44%, Brexit has impacted the supply chain, sales dropped in 2022, and inflation has further strained the business.

Read more: Halfords reports significant drop in cycling market, Cycle2Work scheme shows resilience

In order to secure its future, Bike For Good says it also has plans to review what it sells in store to help improve bike sales as margins on refurbished bikes are “razor thin, will explore selling new products like e-bikes, will keep training its volunteer to help refurbish bike, and look to diversify its income with the launch of a new subscription scheme.