Giro launches new Aries Spherical helmet

Giro Sport Design has announced the launch of the Aries Spherical helmet.

The Aries gives riders the added protection of Spherical Technology powered by MIPS. It also debuts Giro’s new DryCore sweat management system, which utilises an internal silicone bead to redirect moisture away from the rider’s brow and eliminate sweat dripping into the eyes.

The Giro Aries Spherical is available immediately from UK retailers, at a price of £289.99.

Peter Nicholson, Giro brand manager, said: “A new high-end road helmet from Giro always is big news, but the Aries Spherical is like nothing before. As cycling helmet gains become incremental, Giro engineers truly make the difference with all the resources at their disposal here in Scotts Valley at our DOME R&D facility. The DOME is unrivaled, from our in-house wind tunnel, to the Therminator – our one-of-a-kind heat-sensing head form – to our more than 50 test fixtures.

“We’ve been leading helmet science for almost 40 years, and it’s all led up to a helmet that virtually disappears when you start riding yet manages to receive the best score Virginia Tech has ever given in their rankings of which helmets best reduce the risk of injury.”

The Aries’ smaller form and lighter weight (only 265 grams in size medium, CE certification), delivers sensational comfort and cooling power. Spherical Technology, Giro’s ball-and-socket design powered by Mips, adds protection by redirecting energy away from the brain in certain impacts, and Progressive Layering with dual densities of Nanobead EPS foam adds more comprehensive energy management. 24 Wind Tunnel vents are maximised by the AURA II Reinforcement Arch, while a plush DryCore brow pad manages sweat and combines with a network of intricately engineered deep internal channeling to elevate comfort.

The Aries Spherical is available in six colorways and in sizes S, M, and L.

Key features include:

– Spherical Technology

– Mips Brain Protection System

– Progressive Layering Nanobead EPS foam

– AURA II Reinforcement Arch

– 24 vents and deep internal channeling

– In-mold construction

– Full lower hardbody coverage

– DryCore sweat management

– Ionic+ anti-microbial padding