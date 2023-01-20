Orbea launches new Gain e-road bike with X20 System

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Orbea has launched the new Gain e-road bike, with the X20 System by Mahle SmartBike Systems.

The Gain offers a “high-quality riding experience for anyone who wants to enjoy cycling as never before”.

Equipped with the X20 System, the Gain is e-powered with the ‘lightest and most compact hub drive system on the market’, said Orbea, delivering 55Nm of power.

Orbea said the peak torque is applied smoothly, mirroring the rider’s own pedal strokes and making it unnoticeable. “The pedalling is so natural that you will feel like you are on a traditional bicycle but with an extra boost of power,” said the brand.

The Gain offers ‘exceptional’ range capabilities thanks to its two available battery options. The iX350 battery provides support up to 4,000 metres of altitude difference, while the iX250 battery can do it up to 2,800 metres. For those riders seeking even greater range, the e185 Range Extender, with only 1.1kg weight, extends the ride up to 20%.

“Weighing in at just 11.5 kg, the Gain is one of the lightest e-road bike with this battery capacity on the market,” said Orbea. “With a totally integrated system and cable covers, this e-road keeps the sleek and streamlined design.”

The Gain also offers an interface that allows for a pure riding experience without distractions. The Head Unit is a bright and intuitive display that shows battery and assistance level, warning, and alerts at a glance. It’s built into the top tube for an almost unnoticeable design and without interfering with the riding experience.

Read more: Giro launches new Aries Spherical helmet

Orbea added: “The new Gain ePowered with X20 System is the perfect choice for going farther and exploring new roads through the experience and freedom of riding an e-road bike that will show you the joy of cycling like never before.”