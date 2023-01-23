Gusset Components announces new Matt Jones Signature products

Share Facebook

Gusset Components has announced new additions to the Matt Jones Signature range.

Following on from the success of the Pivotal DJ saddle and Sleeper grips in Jones’ colourway, the brand has now created the S2 AM saddle and S2 Lock-On grips to offer as part of the Matt Jones Signature range.

Matt Jones Signature S2 AM Saddle

Gusset says the S2 AM is its most versatile saddle with unique, premium features designed around the modern trail rider. Constructed from a custom foam base for a unique look while providing extra pressure relief on long rides. Rubber Anti-slide grip points under your sit bones improve wet weather performance.

The AM saddle uses a conventional twin railed chassis so that it can be used with all standard type seatposts, including Dropper posts. Finished in Black with Grey Marble logo.

Features and specification:

– Unique staple-less, hardwearing fabric top with custom rubber grip points

– Custom shaped foam padding with relief channel for extra comfort.

– Built-in shock absorption through the nylon fibre injection molded base

– Cro-mo Steel rails

– Size: 280 x 140mm

RRP £49.99

Matt Jones Signature S2 Lock-On Grips

The S2 Lock on is Gusset’s best-selling grip. Jones preferred the firmer feel of the standard compound with the Lock-On Grip and wanted the Grey Marble colourway. The S2 Lock on Grip was designed in house to be the most technical grip to date with specifically placed textures and material to add to the feel, comfort and control.

Features and specification:

– Off centre eccentric core design

– Dedicated thumb grip zone

– Finger ribs underside

– Two sized knurling

– Secure ribs on top side

– 32mm diameter, 131mm length

– Tapered core with closed rubber end

– Alloy clamp with 3mm hex key

– Soft 30A VEXK Compound.

RRP £22.9Jones

Ison Distribution will be at this year’s COREbike with Gusset Components in the Hungaroring room. The show is taking place from 19th-21st February at Whittlebury Hall, Towcester.