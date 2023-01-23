New cycling clothing brand Cyclique launches

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

A new cycling clothing brand, Cyclique, has launched.

Cyclique offers premium cycling apparel, custom and collection.

Robert Maurik, Cyclique CEO said: “Your garments are the extension of your style on the bike. A way to capture the feeling that you live with this sport, mark your own personality and express yourself.

“We offer custom cycling clothing for teams, companies, clubs or events. These outfits can be designed entirely in your own style. We also offer a wide range of collection clothing: stylish designs and quality for an affordable price. And we do all of that with respect to nature.”

The clothing manufacturer is committed to producing sustainable clothing. At Cyclique, for example, you have the option of choosing recycled yarn for custom clothing. There is also a focus on comfort and style.

The new brand started out with custom-designed cycling apparel, where durability and comfort are paramount. Cyclique has already fitted GRTC Excelsior with new and complete outfits. And last year, Piotr Havik competed at UCI Gravel Series in custom outfits made by Cyclique, each representing the country where the race was being held.

“The goal of Cyclique is to inspire and support people spending time on the bike,” said a statement. “They want you to feel comfortable and formidable during unforgettable trips and iconic adventures. That’s why Cyclique’s cycling apparel is durable, functional and affordable. Good products for a fair price and made for the best cycling experience. That makes it accessible to everyone.”

Read more: Bike security brand Hiplok launches Switch folding lock

Cyclique has now also finalised the standard collection. The brand will be offering a complete range of cycling clothing: from various types of bibshorts to jerseys, arm warmers and gloves. Jerseys will be available in a wide range of colours.

The brand officially launched at Velofollies in Kortrijk, which is taking place from 20th-22nd January.