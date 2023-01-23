Bike security brand Hiplok launches Switch folding lock

Share Facebook

Bike security brand Hiplok is today launching its first folding lock, Hiplok Switch.

The bike lock provides Sold Secure protection, extended locking length and multiple carrying options, making it ideal for the everyday cyclist and e-bike rider, Hiplok said.

“Hiplok Switch is a Sold Secure rated folding lock with premium hardened steel bars linking to quality steel rivets engineered to stand up to the common bike thief,” said the brand. “With a locking length of up to 85cm, Switch offers the rider greater choice on locking location than the standard D lock but can also be folded down into a compact portable package.”

The unique Hiplok Switch system allows riders to swap between carrying a lock or a water bottle on their bike without having to change the holder or use a tool. Every Hiplok Switch comes with a bottle mount bracket and Switch plate included. Three coded replaceable keys and a lifetime warranty complete the package.

Hiplok co-founder, Ben Smith, said: “Each Hiplok product is designed ground up to solve problems and improve the ride for today’s cyclists. In launching Hiplok’s first folding lock, we wanted to find the perfect balance of security and usability. Whether commuting, running errands around town or hitting the gravel trails, Switch provides security for everyday riding with the freedom to ride your way.”

The Switch is now available to order on hiplok.com and from bike retailers internationally. It is also available from distributor ZyroFisher.

The company previewed the Hiplok Switch at last year’s Eurobike, where it also showcased the Hiplok D1000 which uses advanced material technology including Ferosafe, a composite graphene material that effectively resists high power angle-grinders due to its unique chemical and physical properties.

The application of Ferosafe within the D1000’s patent-pending design results in a lightweight, mobile bicycle lock that can be used in the same way as any other classic U Lock, but with anti-cut properties.