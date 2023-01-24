The hottest products in the bike trade this January

Share Facebook

BikeBiz takes a look at the latest products from across the cycling trade, this month featuring Colnago, Look Cycle, Ribble Cycles, RockShox, Campagnolo, Continental, DMR, Oxford, Steed Bikes, Topeak and Skratch Labs

This guide first appeared in January’s edition of BikeBiz magazine – get your free subscription here

Colnago V4Rs

Colnago has introduced the new V4Rs, developed in collaboration with the UAE Team Emirates WorldTour squad. The team’s contribution was ‘fundamental’ in the long prototyping phase and subsequent road tests and then directly in races. Colnago said the input received from the riders made it possible to work on clear and defined areas, such as aerodynamics, weight, real dynamic stiffness, geometry, robustness and reliability.

The V4Rs has been designed as an integrated system, i.e. as a complete bicycle in a “ready-to-race” configuration. The technical work focused on reducing the impact of the frontal area, basically the head tube, and the consequent better integration with the fork crown.

While being compatible with third-party components, V4Rs has been conceived to offer the best aerodynamic performance in combination with the Colnago CC.01 handlebar which is also enriched with a 3D printed support, currently compatible with Wahoo Bolt V2, able to guarantee a further saving of 0.75 watts at 50km/h.

The suggested price in Europe (Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 groupset with power meter, ENVE 3.4 wheels, Colnago CC.01 integrated handlebar, Prologo Scratch M5 nack saddle, Continental GP5000 tyres) is €15,260.

Look 765 Optimum endurance road bike

Look Cycle has announced the latest addition to its range of road bikes – the new 765 Optimum. The 765 Optimum bike has been fully redesigned from the ground up to offer a ‘less aggressive rider fit’ than previous pro tour models, said the brand, maximising rider comfort and efficiency for long days, rougher roads, and all seasons.

The redesigned 765 Optimum frame utilises an ultra-high strength carbon compound and an endurance-specific carbon layup to dampen vibrations more efficiently than previous materials. The new endurance-optimised geometry of the 765 Optimum frame deploys Look’s 3D wave carbon tubes for 20% more compliance than the previous model, while the T47 bottom bracket ensures a light, reliable, and ultra-efficient power transfer system.

With tyre clearance up to 700 x 34 mm, the 765 Optimum enables riders to choose a wide tyre for increased comfort. Cable routing has been designed for integrated but simple and intuitive maintenance – the cables enter the frame below the handlebar allowing for the stem and bars to be removed without disconnecting the hydraulic hoses.

The 765 Optimum is available in five different sizes (XS, S, M, L and XL), with five options for complete bikes and two framesets.

RRP: Ranges from €2150 for the frameset, to €6290 for the Shimano Ultra DI2 12-speed complete bike.

Ribble Gravel 725 Reynolds steel model

Ribble Cycles has released the Ribble 725 gravel model, crafted using Reynolds 725 tubing. The brand says it

considered every detail for versatile off-road adventure, providing an ‘ultimate’ ride experience with triple butted Reynolds 725 heat treated steel tube profiles, full carbon monocoque fork with tapered steerer, flared gravel

riser handlebars with progressive frame geometry tailored specifically for control and handling on rugged terrains.

Tyre clearance of up to 45mm for 700c or 47mm for 650b wheels with internal cable routing creates a sleek clean design as well as keeping cables free from dirt and grime. Finished in Matt Air Force Blue with gloss blue details with custom colour available, the design incorporates multiple mounting points for maximum luggage carrying capacity including rear rack mounts, carryall mounts on the fork and multiple bottle mounts.

Builds can be fine-tuned and personalised using the Ribble BikeBuilder and CustomColour tools and include noteworthy options including the Campagnolo Ekar 1×13.

RRP: Frameset: £1,299

725 Sport: £2,099

725 Enthusiast: £2,399

725 Pro: £2,899

RockShox Flight Attendant aftermarket upgrade kit

RockShox has announced that the RockShox Flight Attendant will now be available as an aftermarket upgrade kit, bringing its electronic suspension system to more riders. The brand says the upgrade kits include ‘everything you need’ to upgrade your rig to an automatic suspension system that listens to the rider and responds in real-time.

Flight Attendant uses a suite of sensors to read rider and terrain inputs to anticipate the ‘perfect’ suspension position, enabling cyclists to ride faster, ride longer, and spend less energy adjusting their suspension and more time focusing on the joy of riding.

Upgrade kits are bike brand, model, and year specific. Currently available for a range of Canyon, Trek, Specialized, and YT bikes.

RRP: Ranges from £2,700 to £2,800 depending on model.

Campagnolo The Gold limited edition corkscrew

Campagnolo has presented The Gold: the 24 Kt gold corkscrew, priced at €1,950. The brand has announced an exclusive limited edition version of its Big Corkscrew, which comes in The Gold: 24KT Gold Plating, and The Rose Gold: 18KT Gold Plating.

The brand said the Gold and Rose Gold corkscrews were designed to reinterpret the creative ingenuity that traditionally distinguishes every Campagnolo product.

Continental eContact Plus e-bike and e-cargo bike tyre

Continental has introduced the latest tyre in its urban/ tour segment, the eContact Plus. The eContact Plus is a specialist clincher tyre developed for the commuting and load-carrying demands of e-bikes. It features a compact tread pattern to keep rolling resistance low and boost the range of each battery charge, plus unique tread and construction technologies for protection from puncture hazards such as nails and glass.

Available in a broad range of sizes from 50-406 to 62-622, to suit e-bikes and e-cargo bikes travelling at speeds of up to 50 km/h, Continental says the eContact Plus can support load-carrying up to 128kg per tyre. The eContact Plus is available to purchase worldwide.

RRP: €47.99 per tyre.

DMR – Grid Grip

Distributor: Upgrade

With the Grid Grip, DMR has taken their ever popular push-on SECT grip and added an underside ‘waffle’ feature. This allows the rider to finger grip tighter for those pull-up moves. The remainder of the grip is the classic mushroom design for comfort and a positive hold. The soft flange gives good position reference when riding plus that “moto” look. Moulded from single density soft Kraton rubber Grid Grips are available in Black, Red, Blue or Orange.

RRP: £12

Oxford – Northshore 2.0 Gloves

Distributor: Oxford

The Northshore glove has been upgraded to offer a great balance of control vs protection with the new 2.0 model. Integrated knuckle and finger armour pads in the gloves fabric help to prevent injury from knocks

and scratches found on the most challenging of MTB Trails, whilst a four-way stretch upper and Amara palm present total comfort for the rider which allows for better palm to grip feel, equalling better control.

RRP: £22.99

Steed Bikes – Woodland Green Thoroughbred Single Speed Bike

Distributor: Steedbikes.com

BikeBiz Awards Newcomer of the Year finalist, Steed Bikes, has unveiled a new Woodland Green colourway in its popular Thoroughbred style. Steed developed their Woodland Green colour to evoke England’s ancient woods and, working in partnership with International Tree Foundation, they have pledged to plant two trees for every Woodland Green bike they sell. Priced at £475, the Woodland Green Thoroughbred is a classic, single-speed city bike designed for smooth, swift, and stylish travel thanks to its high tensile diamond shaped frame, 28mm Kenda tyres and padded vegan saddle and handgrips.

RRP: £475

Topeak – Y-Hex Speed Wrench’s

Distributor: Extra UK

This three-way pro quality wrench is available in either 2/2.5/3mm or 4/5/6mm hex heads, constructed from chrome vanadium steel with high tensile strength for better wear resistance. A built-in speed sleeve and colour coded ends aids speed and efficiency making this tool a perfect addition to a busy workshop.

RRP: £16.99

Skratch Labs – Blueberry Energy Chews

Distributor: Silverfish UK

Sport Energy Chews can essentially be described as a cooled down fruit pie filling that you forgot to put in the pie. The caveat though is that our Sport Energy chews are made for when you’re working out, not just for when you’re hungry for pie filling, which for us is most of the time. The new Blueberry flavour adds 50mg of caffeine to get you to the end of that indoor session, finish that mega ride or even extend that run.

RRP: From £24.95

Topeak – Transformer Eup.

Distributor: Extra UK

This stable and portable bike stand and floor pump combo is ideal for home storage and maintenance of your bike. The QR adjustable frame hooks are made from a non-marring rubber that won’t harm the bikes finish, whilst the stronger, larger base adds stability that’s perfect for e-bikes, heavy weight bikes, and larger bike frames.

RRP: £16.99