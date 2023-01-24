HindSight launches V2 of its rear-view sunglasses after Kickstarter campaign

Share Facebook

Eyewear company HindSight has launched the Version 2 (V2) of its rear-view sunglasses.

Created by Alexander Macdonald and Olympic track champion Callum Skinner, HindSight is known for its unique, patented lenses which enable people cycling, running or walking to see what’s coming up behind them.

The launch of two new models, Artemis and Morpheus, comes after a Kickstarter campaign that was 1,100% over-funded and a process of design that was undertaken with feedback from V1 backers and customers.

HindSight says the new models have improved optical systems, coatings, and an improved performance in the underlying technology. Artemis and Morpheus are available with three lens colours (red, blue and standard black) and three frame colours (black, clear and tortoiseshell).

Both are now available for purchase worldwide, having launched four months ahead of schedule.

A new addition to the offer from HindSight is the Night Lenses, available separately, which can be swapped in and out, optimised for seeing car headlights at night.

Alexander Macdonald, founder and CEO, HindSight, said: “We are delighted to be launching our new V2 HindSight rear-vision sunglasses today. Every other user on the roads has rear-view mirrors, and we believe that those on bikes should have an option that works for them and looks great.

“The new models are the product of significant feedback from our existing customers and backers – and feature vast improvements in both design and the technology.

“Everyone at HindSight has been blown away by the support shown on our Kickstarter, and we can’t wait to see people enjoying our sunglasses.”

Callum Skinner, co-founder, HindSight, said: “Launching these new models is a significant step in the HindSight journey. We have always been incredibly grateful for the support we’ve had, and this launch is the culmination of detailed feedback and significant improvements.

“Our mission is to give people cycling the same range of vision as others on the road, and we’ve done that whilst creating sunglasses that look fantastic.”