Top five jobs in the bike trade this week – 20th January

The BikeBiz jobs board filled over 750 positions in 2021, and listings are still on the rise. Here’s our latest top five…

South West and Midlands Account Manager – Mondraker

Due to continued growth within the UK, Mondraker is seeking a passionate and knowledgeable candidate to be our South West and Midlands Account Manager. We work closely with all of our dealers, so this role is the vital link between us and will require a candidate who can take ownership and responsibility for Mondraker within the area whilst working in a cohesive, personable and valuable way.

Area Sales Manager – Pierer New Mobility

We have an exciting opportunity for an Account Manager to initially cover the UK & Ireland regions whilst we establish our dealerbase. Working with the Head of sales, you will be responsible for proactively establishing new customers within the territory, identifying, qualifying, and prospecting IBDs that share our values and goals to provide best-in-class customer service and retail our products in a fresh and professional manner.

Branch Managers – Edinburgh Bicycle Co-op

We have an exciting opportunity for a Branch Manager and Deputy Manager in our Canonmills store and we are inviting candidates to apply. Based at our store in Rodney Street, Edinburgh, you will have responsibility for all aspects of running the branch, ensuring it is completely focused on serving customers and making sales.

Assistant Manager – Mud Dock

We are currently recruiting for a new Assistant Manager to join our bike shop. This is a very unique opportunity as Mud Dock typically runs a very low staff turnover, as we like to stick around. As well as helping our Store Manager keeping your team engaged and motivated, you will need to embrace a real passion and understanding of cycling along with trends and new tech.

Community Bike Mechanic Apprentice – The Family Bike Club

We are looking for someone to assist on; and play a pivotal role in the day-to-day running of a new and unique cycling social enterprise that has a total focus on delivering innovative cycling solutions to the community. Duties will include building, repairing and servicing all kinds of bicycles. We are a not-for-profit, with a greater goal in mind at all times.